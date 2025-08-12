Forget the Steam Deck, this 12.5-inch handheld can play games at 4K 100FPS

TL;DR A modder has created a handheld gaming PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The handheld’s display is 12.5 inches with a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

It’s capable of running God of War (2016) in 4K resolution at 100FPS.

Handheld gaming PCs are getting more powerful all the time. However, they still can’t replace the level of performance you get from a full-on gaming laptop. Or can they? One modder has taken that idea and put it to the test.

A Bilibili creator who goes by Qingchen DIY has built a giant 12.5-inch handheld gaming PC (h/t El Chapuzas Informatico). But it’s not the size that’s impressive, it’s the fact that the modder fitted it with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. Along with that high-end GPU, there’s also a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU. The system is also equipped with a 12.5-inch IPS touch display with a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of storage.

It’s safe to say that the power behind this device easily surpasses the top names in the market, like Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’ ROG Ally X. You could even say this system is more of a laptop that was simply converted into a handheld. But what can this beast of a handheld actually do?

In the video, the modder shows the device running Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K resolution at 60FPS. That’s not bad considering that other handhelds tend to struggle running the title at just 1080p, with upscaling technologies helping out. What’s even more impressive is that at one point, the modder shows the device running God of War (2016) in 4K at above 100FPS.

As you can imagine, this is likely a pretty power-hungry device. It appears this device relies on an external power source. However, it does also have a built-in 50Wh battery.

While it would be fun to give this system a try, we’ll probably stick with our Steam Deck. A 12.5-inch handheld would be a bit unwieldy for most hands.

