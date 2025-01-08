Microsoft plans to supercharge Windows handhelds with the Xbox experience

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft plans to merge Xbox and Windows gaming experiences for handheld devices.

The company’s VP of Next Generation has said that better controller support and interface improvements are on the horizon.

More details and updates are expected to roll out later in 2025.

Microsoft’s ambitions for a handheld Xbox console are no secret, though such a console is likely still years away. For now, the closest alternative is using the Xbox app and Game Pass on a Windows-based handheld. While functional, the experience is far from ideal, as Windows isn’t inherently designed for console-style gaming. That’s set to change this year.

Jason Ronald, Microsoft’s VP of Next Generation, spoke to The Verge about major improvements headed to Windows handhelds in 2025 to bring a more console-like Xbox gaming experience.

Speaking at an AMD and Lenovo event on the sidelines of CES 2025, Ronald hinted at an integrated approach to bring the best of Xbox and Windows together for handheld gaming devices.

“We’ve been really innovating for a long time in the console space,” Ronald told The Verge. “What we’re doing is really focused on how to bring those innovations to the broader Windows ecosystem, specifically for players and developers.”

Improving the Windows handheld experience The current state of Windows on handheld devices leaves much to be desired, sometimes requiring workarounds like the community-created fork of SteamOS. Ronald acknowledged these issues with Windows handhelds and assured users that the company is going to simplify the experience.

“We’re focused on really simplifying that and making it much more like a console experience,” he said. “Our goal is to put the player and their library at the center of the experience, not all the (Windows) work you have to do today,” he added.

Microsoft is also investing in improving controller support for Windows handhelds and redesigning the interface to feel native to handheld gaming. “There are just certain things in Windows that were not designed for people without a keyboard and mouse,” Ronald said.

Rather than porting a custom Xbox operating system to handheld PCs, Microsoft plans to enhance Windows handhelds with Xbox-centric features. “At the end of the day, our goal is to make Windows great for gaming on any device,” said Ronald.

More details are expected later this year, but Ronald assured gamers that changes are on the horizon. “I think it’s going to be a journey, and you’ll see a lot of investments over time.”

