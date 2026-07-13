Lenovo just teased a new gaming handheld, and it has a familiar twist

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has teased the Legion C700, a new handheld gaming device expected to debut in August.

Tencent START branding suggests the Legion C700 will focus on cloud gaming rather than local gameplay.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed any specs or pricing yet, but the C700 appears to revive the unreleased Legion Play concept.

Lenovo’s handheld strategy seems to be shifting. After discontinuing the budget-friendly Legion G02 handheld in several markets, the company is now teasing the Legion C700, a new portable console that appears to focus on cloud gaming.

A teaser posted on Weibo confirms that the Legion C700 is on the way, with an official reveal planned for August. While Lenovo is keeping most of the details under wraps, one logo stands out immediately: Tencent START, Tencent’s cloud gaming service.

The teaser doesn’t say much, but it does reveal the console’s design. It appears to borrow heavily from Lenovo’s existing Legion Go lineup, featuring offset thumbsticks, familiar face buttons, rear controls, and a white finish. The screen shown in the promotional image is filled with game tiles, reinforcing the idea that cloud gaming is the main attraction.

Long-time Lenovo fans may find the idea familiar. This isn’t the company’s first attempt at a streaming-focused handheld. Several years ago, Lenovo was expected to launch the Legion Play, an Android-powered gaming device built with Tencent software. Despite leaking online and generating plenty of interest, that product never officially reached consumers. The C700 could finally be the second chance that concept never got.

For now, Lenovo is staying quiet about the specs. There’s no word on the processor, battery life, price, or whether the handheld will make its way beyond China. With August now confirmed as the reveal window, though, it probably won’t be long before we learn whether Lenovo’s latest cloud gaming experiment is worth getting excited about.

Follow