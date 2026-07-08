Lenovo may have finally killed its shady $60 gaming handheld

TL;DR Lenovo has apparently pulled its G02 handheld from various market platforms

This suggests that Lenovo has discontinued the shady yet cheap handheld.

The handheld appeared on third-party platforms earlier this year with preloaded ROMs.

The Lenovo G02 surfaced in May as a rather shady $60 Linux handheld. Lenovo later confirmed the device’s existence but said it was a white-labeled gadget intended for China only. It now looks like this story has taken another turn.

Retro Dodo reports that Lenovo has now removed the G02 handheld from all marketplaces where it was originally sold. The outlet says this includes AliExpress and Alibaba. We’ve asked Lenovo to confirm whether the handheld has indeed been discontinued and will update the article as soon as the company gets back to us. If confirmed, this would conclude a pretty weird saga.

The handheld appeared on the likes of AliExpress earlier this year, complete with preloaded ROMs from Nintendo, Sega, and others. Lenovo claimed at the time that the device wasn’t authorized for sale outside China and that it didn’t include preloaded games in its home market.

This device was apparently removed from some global platforms before resurfacing as the Sunyao G02. Sunyao is a Lenovo sub-brand known for offering headphones, cooling fans, and more. It’s unclear whether the Sunyao G02 also shipped with preloaded ROMs outside China.

Either way, I’d love to see Lenovo take another stab at a cheap handheld. But I’d also like to see this future device get a proper global release without resorting to third-party platforms that may or may not be preloading ROMs.

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