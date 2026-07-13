Lenovo's leaked Idea Tab Malibu lineup reveals two designs and a splash of new colors

TL;DR A leak has provided renders of the Lenovo Idea Tab Malibu series.

It appears there will be a base model and a Plus or Pro tier.

The base model reportedly comes in two colors, while the more premium option comes in three.

From the Tab Plus Gen 2 to the Legion Y900, Lenovo has been very busy in the tablet market this year. However, the China-based electronics maker isn’t done yet with new tablet releases. The company is also working on the Idea Tab Malibu series, and a leak has provided a look at the upcoming tablets.

A large gallery of Idea Tab Malibu renders has surfaced, thanks to a leak from Digital Citizen. The first thing you might notice while looking at these renders is the two different camera designs. One features a horizontal strip that stretches from the camera to the other end of the device, while the other contains the camera in a pill-shaped island. According to the outlet, the tablet with the long strip is the base model, and the other is a Plus or Pro variant.

It’s reported that the base model will be available in two colors: Graphite Gray and Seafoam Blue. Meanwhile, the Plus/Pro version will get three colorways: Graphite Gray, Seafoam Blue, and Citrus Yellow.

On the opposite side of the tablet is a display that’s surrounded by a thick bezel. The design is said to be identical on both the base model and the Plus/Pro. When holding the tablet in landscape orientation, you’ll find a camera sitting in the top center, inside the bezel. Additionally, there is a USB-C port, a speaker cutout, a volume rocker, and a power button on the sides.

Unfortunately, this leak comes with no details on the specs. It’s also unknown when Lenovo plans to launch the series and how much it will cost when it releases.

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