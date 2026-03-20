Forget the Steam Deck: this controller turns Lenovo’s Legion Tab into a handheld gaming console

TL;DR Lenovo has introduced the Gamepad G9, which converts the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 5) into a high-performance handheld.

It snaps onto the Legion Tab, adding joysticks, triggers, and proper grips.

Currently priced at approximately $70 (¥499) in China, a global release remains unconfirmed.

Lenovo is taking a swing at handheld gaming, but instead of making a brand-new device, it’s turning a tablet into a gaming machine.

At first, this might seem like a shortcut. But with the new Legion Gamepad G9, Lenovo is betting that a modular approach is better than building a single-purpose device. Instead of going up against dedicated handhelds like the Steam Deck, Lenovo wants to blur the line between tablet and console.

The Legion Gamepad G9 is a split controller system made for Lenovo’s Legion Tab Y700, which is the China-only version of the fifth-generation Legion Tab (via 9to5Google). It attaches to both sides of the tablet, turning it into a handheld with physical controls, joysticks, triggers, and a more comfortable grip.

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You’re getting more than just simple add-ons. This setup gives you a full controller experience, which matters if you’ve ever tried playing fast-paced games with touch controls.

Dedicated handhelds have their benefits, but they also have downsides like fixed hardware, limited upgrades, and often higher prices. Lenovo’s modular approach changes that.

If you already have a Legion Tab, just add the controller, and you’re ready to play. If you want better performance later, you can upgrade the tablet instead of replacing everything.

However, compatibility is important. The G9 is made for certain Legion Tab models, especially the Y700 series, so it’s not a universal controller for any Android tablet.

Even so, the idea is appealing. You get a two-in-one device: a regular tablet for daily tasks and a gaming handheld when you want to play.

Right now, the Gamepad G9 is available in China for ¥499 (about $70 USD). Lenovo showed the global version of the Legion Tab at MWC, but we’re still waiting to hear when the G9 will be available in other countries. In the past, the previous GamePad G9 was never officially sold outside China.

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