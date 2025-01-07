Lenovo's CES 2025 showing includes a self-charging keyboard and a Swiss army knife of mouses

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has introduced a bunch of cool PC accessories at CES 2025, including a multipurpose mouse and a self-charging keyboard.

The company also showcased a concept AI Travel Set that includes a pendant, a wristband, and a storage device, as well as an AI display that follows users around.

Lenovo has come to CES 2025 with a packed bag of announcements. Apart from its extensive new laptop lineup and a gaming powerhouse Android tablet, the PC maker has also showcased and launched some cool accessories designed with sustainability, AI, and versatility in mind.

Leading Lenovo’s accessories showcase are the hybrid Lenovo AdaptX Mouse and a Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard. The company has also showcased a proof-of-concept AI Travel set and an AI Display.

Lenovo AdaptX Mouse: A Swiss army knife of mouses

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The Lenovo AdaptX Mouse is a mouse on steroids. It features a detachable design that allows users to transform it into various configurations, including a compact mouse, an ergonomic mouse, a travel hub, a memory/SIM card holder, or even an emergency power bank. There’s a lot happening here. With this multipurpose approach, the AdaptX Mouse is perfect for people who don’t like carrying too many accessories on the go. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to buy the Lenovo AdaptX Mouse anytime soon as it’s a proof-of-concept accessory for now, not something Lenovo plans to bring to market just yet.

Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard uses advanced photovoltaic cells to capture ambient light that powers its fast-charging supercapacitors. So it’s literally a keyboard powered by light — no need for disposable batteries. The keyboard also has a spill-resistant design, customizable tilt legs, dedicated media controls, and a three-zone layout. Users can also get real-time power tracking details via the Lenovo Accessories and Display Manager.

Thankfully, this accessory can actually be bought. The Lenovo Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard will be available in May 2025 and is expected to cost $69.99.

AI-Enhanced Accessories

Lenovo

Lenovo also introduced a concept AI Travel Set at CES 2025. The set includes an AI-powered wristband, pendant, and storage device to track travel, exercise, and health metrics while providing real-time language translation.

Meanwhile, the AI Display concept showcases a monitor that adjusts dynamically to a user’s movements to improve posture and ensures security with features like screen blurring when unattended.

