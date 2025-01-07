Lenovo's latest Android tablet promises to be a gaming powerhouse

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo has launched a variety of Android tablets as part of its CES 2025 lineup.

The company revealed two Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablets as well as two cheap slates.

The new tablets range from $159 all the way to $699.99.

Lenovo just peeled the curtain back on a host of products at CES 2025, including the first commercial laptop with a rollable screen. On the hunt for a powerful Android tablet, though? Well, the Chinese brand has something up its sleeve for you too.

Two Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablets Lenovo has just announced the Legion Tab Gen 3, bringing some impressive core specs in a small package. The tablet runs last year’s still powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complete with improved vapor chamber cooling for better sustained performance. That bodes well for mobile gamers, so here’s hoping that demanding titles and apps don’t experience major performance issues after a while.

Other notable specs include an 8.8-inch 165Hz screen (2,560 x 1,600), a 6,550mAh battery, and 45W wired charging support. The rest of the spec sheet includes Bluetooth 5.4, dual USB-C ports with bypass charging support, a 13MP rear camera and an unspecified secondary shooter, an 8MP selfie camera, and Wi-Fi 7. Unfortunately, the tablet ships with Android 14 rather than Android 15, and there’s no word on an update policy just yet.

The company also unveiled the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus (seen above) in case you want a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet with a bigger screen. Expect a 12.7-inch LCD screen (2,944 x 1,840, 144Hz, 900 nits in high brightness mode) and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The rest of the spec sheet includes Android 15, a 13MP+2MP rear camera pairing, a 13MP front camera, Harmon-Kardon speakers, and Wi-Fi 7.

Lenovo also says this is its first on-device AI tablet, specifically pointing to the Lenovo AI Now feature. The company frames this as a personal knowledge base that lets you search for and retrieve images and documents on your device. Unfortunately, the tablet’s AI note-writing assistant and AI Transcript feature both require the cloud, which is a real shame in light of the “on-device AI tablet” designation. The fact that the latter feature is restricted to the cloud is particularly disappointing as Google’s Recorder app for Pixel phones has offered audio transcriptions for years now.

More Lenovo Android tablets worth knowing

Looking for a larger yet cheaper tablet? Lenovo also offers the Idea Pad Pro, which features a 12.7-inch LCD panel (2,944 x 1,840, 144Hz) and a 10,200mAh battery. The firm is also offering a Matte Edition model with a matte display to reduce glare.

One notable downgrade over the Legion Tab and Yoga Tab Plus is the switch from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to the mid-range Dimensity 8300 processor. But this chipset should still handle many apps and games without an issue. Other features worth knowing include 45W USB-C charging, Android 14, quad JBL speakers, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Finally, Lenovo is also offering the Lenovo Tab, which is a budget Android tablet through and through. Expect an ancient Helio G85 processor, a 10.1-inch 60Hz LCD screen (1,920 x 1,200), 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W wired charging.

The cheap tablet also packs an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and Android 14. We’re also glad to see a hybrid SIM/microSD card slot here, although we would’ve liked separate SIM and microSD card slots for maximum flexibility. The Lenovo Tab also offers a headphone jack, which is missing from the other newly announced Lenovo slates.

Lenovo tablet pricing

Keen on getting the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3? Then it goes on sale later this month for a recommended price of $499.99. This model is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Yoga Tab Plus will be available later this month for $699.99, launching in a sole 16GB/512GB variant.

Want the larger, mid-range Idea Pad Pro? Lenovo says it’ll go on sale from April 2025 for $349.99. Meanwhile, the new Lenovo Tab will hit the market in June for $159.

