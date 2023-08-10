Lectric XPedition review: Should you buy it?

Lectric XPedition The Lectric XPedition offers an excellent balance of performance, durability, and utility, making it an ideal for those seeking a sustainable, high cargo capacity transportation alternative. Its impressive hill climbing and the unique pedal assist regulator add to its versatility, while the dual-battery model provides impressive range. In short, it's one of the best bang-for-your-buck cargo electric bikes on the market.

Lectric has made it its mission to ensure there are no excuses for not riding an electric bike. Its latest electric bike, the XPedition, is one of the best arguments I’ve seen for a two-wheeled replacement for your car. This cargo e-bike aims to be the ultimate transportation solution with a formidable range and payload capacity. It’s geared towards riders needing extra space and capabilities, such as delivery drivers or parents dropping off their kids at school. Is the XPedition truly up to the task, or should you wait before you sell your car? Find out in Android Authority’s Lectric XPedition review.

Lectric XPedition review: At a glance

What is it? The Lectric XPedition is a cargo electric bike measuring over 70 inches long. The bike boasts a payload capacity of 450lbs on its custom rear rack and is available in single and dual-battery models, allowing you to ride up to 75 or 150 miles, respectively, on a single charge. There are five levels of peddle assist with a twist throttle and a top speed of 28mph, making this bike fit into Class 1, 2, or 3 categories.

The Lectric XPedition is a cargo electric bike measuring over 70 inches long. The bike boasts a payload capacity of 450lbs on its custom rear rack and is available in single and dual-battery models, allowing you to ride up to 75 or 150 miles, respectively, on a single charge. There are five levels of peddle assist with a twist throttle and a top speed of 28mph, making this bike fit into Class 1, 2, or 3 categories. What is the price? The Lectric XPedition is priced at $1,399 for the single battery model and $1,699 for the dual battery version.

The Lectric XPedition is priced at $1,399 for the single battery model and $1,699 for the dual battery version. Where can you buy it? You can purchase the Lectric XPedition directly from Lectric's official website.

You can purchase the Lectric XPedition directly from Lectric's official website. How did we test it? I tested the Lectric XPedition Dual-Battery model for several weeks. The XPedition was supplied by Lectric for review, along with an Essential Package, including two seat cushions and two running boards. My testing involved daily commutes, grocery runs, and hilly rides in various weather conditions.

I tested the Lectric XPedition Dual-Battery model for several weeks. The XPedition was supplied by Lectric for review, along with an Essential Package, including two seat cushions and two running boards. My testing involved daily commutes, grocery runs, and hilly rides in various weather conditions. Is it worth it? The Lectric XPedition is worth it for those needing an e-bike with long-range that can carry heavy loads and plenty of modular accessories to accommodate who or what is sitting on the rear rack. Its pricing, durability, and utility make it an especially great choice for delivery drivers or parents with children seeking a sustainable and efficient transportation alternative.

What I like about the Lectric XPedition

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The Lectric XPedition impresses straight off the bat with its superb value proposition. The electric bike combines high-quality components and features that typically set you back a hefty sum with other brands, such as hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors for more stopping power when navigating downhill. This level of stopping power and control is crucial, especially while carrying a heavy load, and is often overlooked in other cargo bikes.

You also get steel fenders and a sturdy front axle designed for better weight loading and longevity. Plus, the custom three-inch-thick tires have self-healing slime inside to ooze out and seal any accidental punctures. But the star of the show in my testing was the bike’s rear rack and cargo capacity. The XPedition is not just capable of carrying heavy loads; it’s designed for it. The bike can support a total weight of up to 450lbs, with the rear rack itself holding up to 300lbs.

I was provided with the Essentials package, which comes with two seat cushions and floorboards. On one fun excursion, I used them to fit two of my friends on the back, all of us cruising around the neighborhood comfortably, even when climbing steeper hills. However, there are a number of available accessories, such as orbiters or safety seats for children, to large pannier bags for storing groceries, depending on your purposes.

Lastly, the thoughtful design of the kickstand deserves mention. Lectric has equipped the XPedition with a nifty dual-leg kickstand that really comes in handy. Not only does it help keep the bike balanced while loading up the cargo, but it flips up automatically as you roll forward, so you can just take off when ready without raising the kickstand.

What I don’t like about the Lectric XPedition

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Despite the positives, my experience with the Lectric XPedition revealed some areas of potential improvement. The bike’s handlebar design is one such area. Unlike traditional bicycle handlebars that slide up and down, the XPedition employs a hinge joint mechanism that moves forward and back. It can be a bit challenging to adjust because, when unlocked, it sets everything loose. While this offers flexibility, getting it clamped down at the desired position can be slightly tricky. Additionally, because it is clunky, it might not appeal to everyone aesthetically.

Another issue I faced pertains to the charging process. While providing an impressive range, the dual-battery system takes quite some time to charge fully. Since there’s no splitter between the two batteries, you’re left with charging each battery separately, which, combined, can take up to 14 hours. That could be a lot of waiting if you need the bike ready on short notice.

Finally, handling two separate sets of keys for the batteries was a bit of a hassle. Since the keys look the exact same, I found myself often inserting one into the wrong battery. Making the keys universal would have been more convenient and also ensured more compatible spares in case you lose one set. While it’s a minor inconvenience, it’s one more thing to keep track of, and there is potential for confusion or misplacement.

Lectric XPedition specs Battery: 48V, 14Ah Lithium-ion.

48V, 14Ah Lithium-ion. Motor: 750W nominal, 1,310W peak rear hub motor. 85Nm of torque.

750W nominal, 1,310W peak rear hub motor. 85Nm of torque. Range: Single battery is 75 miles, and dual battery is 150 miles.

Single battery is 75 miles, and dual battery is 150 miles. Top speed: 28mph (45 km/hr).

28mph (45 km/hr). Max payload capacity: 450lbs with rider weight (max rear-rack 300 lbs, max front rack 35lbs).

450lbs with rider weight (max rear-rack 300 lbs, max front rack 35lbs). Brakes: Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes paired with 180mm rotors (2.2mm thick).

Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes paired with 180mm rotors (2.2mm thick). Tires: Puncture-resistant 20 x 3-inch street tires with slime installed to prevent flats.

Should you buy the Lectric XPedition electric bike?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Whether or not the Lectric XPedition is for you depends on what you want to do with your electric bike. If you only want a bike for quick personal commutes and leisurely rides, the XPedition will be overkill, and I’d recommend looking to the Lectric XP 3.0 ($999 at Manufacturer site) instead. However, if you are someone who works, say, in the gig economy, delivering online grocery orders, or are just a parent who wants a more active way to drop their kids off at school, then the decision is a no-brainer. At $1,399 for the single battery model and $1,699 for the dual battery version, the XPedition is the best value proposition there is for a cargo e-bike.

Aside from the massive battery, which offers an impressive amount of range, I found the XPedition’s performance in hill climbing to be exceptional, largely owing to the motor that delivers over 1,100 peak watts of power. The new pedal assist regulator is also well-designed. Even though it uses a cadence sensor, it compromises by using a less common current limiting feature instead of a speed limiting feature. This means that you get progressively higher current with each pedal assist level, equating to more output power. In effect, you can pedal at whatever speed you want on any level and get more or less assistance.

Unsurprisingly, the Lectric XPedition is conquering the e-bike cargo market. In the longtail category, it can climb the steepest hills and has the fastest speeds and longest range for the lowest cost. On top of that are all the plug-and-play accessories to suit your needs. In short, if you’re seeking an e-bike that delivers on all fronts without breaking the bank, the Lectric XPedition is for you.

Lectric XPedition electric bike Lectric XPedition electric bike High-quality components • Great payload capacity • Impressive range MSRP: $1,699.00 The ultimate two-wheeled replacement for your car. The Lectric XPedition is a cargo electric bike measuring over 70 inches long. The bike boasts a payload capacity of 450lbs on its custom rear rack and is available in single and dual-battery models, allowing you to ride up to 75 or 150 miles on a single charge. See price at Manufacturer site

Lectric XPedition review: FAQs

How fast does the Lectric XPedition go? The Lectric XPedition has a top speed of 28mph, making it a Class 3 e-bike.

How many miles will the Lectric e-bike go? The Lectric XPedition can go as far as 75 miles to 150 miles on a single charge, depending on if you have the single battery or dual battery model.

Where is the Lectric XP manufactured? The Lectric XPedition, along with all Lectric bikes, are manufactured at their headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Comments