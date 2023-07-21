Lectric XP 3.0 review: Should you buy it?

Lectric XP 3.0 Taking its cues from the already successful XP 2.0, the Lectric XP 3.0 makes strides in e-bike development, impressing with thoughtful upgrades and affordability. It's a solid pick for a wide array of riders, proving that a quality e-bike needn't be costly. With the XP 3.0, Lectric has crafted a commendable balance of functionality and value, staying under the $1,000 mark.

There’s a new kid on the e-bike block — the Lectric XP 3.0, a successor to North America’s best-selling e-bike. Following its lineage, the XP 3.0 isn’t just a newer version; it’s a more sophisticated, user-centric upgrade over its predecessor. But does it really level up from the XP 2.0? Read on for Android Authority‘s Lectric XP 3.0 review.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: At a glance

What is it? The Lectric XP 3.0 is the successor to the critically acclaimed Lectric XP 2.0. Despite its similar outward appearance, the XP 3.0 has seen numerous subtle enhancements, such as a quieter and more powerful motor, better brakes, and a superior suspension fork. It also features more model variations — the Step-Thru for easy mounting and dismounting, a traditional Step-Over model, and a Long Range model with a bigger battery.

What is the price? Despite these enhancements, Lectric hasn't ramped up the price. The Lectric XP 3.0 is still available at the signature price of $999.

Where can you buy it? The Lectric XP 3.0 can be purchased directly from Lectric's website with free shipping across the US.

How did we test it? Lectric provided me with the Step-Thru model of the XP 3.0 for review. I tested it extensively, examining the ride comfort, power, and usability in various environments to evaluate its potential for diverse riders.

Is it worth it? The Lectric XP 3.0 manages to pack in superior technology and usability enhancements without raising the price bar. It's a go-to choice for those looking for an affordable e-bike for commuting or just for leisurely rides. Although some aspects need a touch-up, the XP 3.0 electric bike shines where it counts.

What I like about the Lectric XP 3.0

Adam Birney / Android Authority

There’s a lot to love about the Lectric XP 3.0. For starters, the improved rear rack can now hold up to 150 lbs, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. I found this particularly beneficial if you need to transport heavy loads, such as camera gear, groceries, or even another person. It will be more than enough for you if you work as a delivery driver. Lectric has made several additional accessories available to mount on the rack, such as car seats for kids or cushions for adults and cargo saddles. If you carry another person, a new passenger mode limits the max speed to 10mph for extra safety.

The puncture-proof tires now come pre-installed with slime to prevent flats. Lectric previously offered these at an additional cost, trying customer education strategies to convince buyers of their value, but including them here and letting them learn from experience, I think, will ultimately prove more successful. Should you run over a sharp object, the slime will seep out and create a seal, preventing you from being stranded while out and about.

The Lectric XP 3.0’s 500W motor is a notable upgrade, boasting 55nm of torque, up from the XP 2.0’s 35nm. The increase in force is especially noticeable when climbing hills or accelerating quickly. I could hurry to the head of the pack once the light turned green and zipped out of the way of cars that weren’t exactly looking out for two-wheel riders. And when it comes to comfort, the Lectric XP 3.0 shines with a brand-new, custom-designed saddle and hand grips made from soft ergo rubber. It looks sportier, and they feel satisfying to squish.

What I don’t like about the Lectric XP 3.0

While the riding experience with the Lectric XP 3.0 is great, some design elements have downsides. As with the XP 2.0, I found the battery keyhole placement inconvenient. After a long day of riding, bending down to locate the keyhole on the underside of the frame felt tedious, especially in low-light situations. A side placement would have made this feature more user-friendly.

Maintenance could also pose a challenge for some riders. My review unit, for instance, required adjustments to align the handlebars with the front wheel before it was ready to ride. The brakes were also screeching fairly loudly due to some warping. I suspect this occurred because the box the bike was shipped in had a big puncture on the side. That’s not Lectric’s fault; it’s the shipping company’s handling, but it might have let some dirt get inside. It took some time to fix these issues with my own tools, but if you aren’t confident about fixing them yourself, take the bike to a local mechanic for assistance.

Lectric XP 3.0 specs Speed: Settings to change the bike to a Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike with a top speed of 28mph.

Settings to change the bike to a Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike with a top speed of 28mph. Battery : 48V lithium-ion battery with Long-Range and Standard options to power your ride for up to 45 or 65 miles, respectively.

: 48V lithium-ion battery with Long-Range and Standard options to power your ride for up to 45 or 65 miles, respectively. Motor: 1000W peak rear hub motor with 55nm of torque.

1000W peak rear hub motor with 55nm of torque. Brakes: 180mm mechanical disc brakes.

180mm mechanical disc brakes. Suspension: 50mm front fork

50mm front fork Weight: 64lbs with battery 7lb inside.

64lbs with battery 7lb inside. Max payload capacity: 330lbs

330lbs Dimensions: Bike Unfolded: 66-inch (L) x 25-inch (W) x 47-inch (H) Bike Folded: 37-inch (L) x 18-inch (W) x 28-inch (H)



Should you buy the Lectric XP 3.0 electric bike?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Despite a few minor drawbacks, the Lectric XP 3.0 offers an incredible value for the price. It feels like you’re getting more than what you paid for, making it an excellent choice for commuting, delivery driving, or even picking up passengers. The Lectric XP 3.0 has numerous upgrades over the XP 2.0. It’s lighter, sturdier, and more suited to a variety of riders, from those seeking an alternative to traffic and transit to those needing an entry-level e-bike that doesn’t compromise on quality.

Because Lectric also offers a wide range of accessory options, you can pretty much personalize the bike to your exact needs. Lectric has leveled up the game with XP 3.0, providing an unbeatable value for less than a thousand dollars. So yes, if you’re in the market for an e-bike, the Lectric XP 3.0 is a choice you should seriously consider.

The comfort and increased torque for acceleration was also evident from my first outing. Overall, My commute felt smoother, my loads were easier to manage, and the customization options offered by Lectric allowed me to tailor the XP 3.0 to my needs and tastes. It’s a superb choice for a budget-friendly yet high-quality e-bike. I can confidently say that the Lectric XP 3.0 has lived up to its promise and is worth the price.

Lectric XP 3.0 electric bike
MSRP: $999.99
An electric bike that's worth every penny.

Lectric XP 3.0 review: FAQs

How fast will the Lectric XP 3.0 go? The Lectric XP 3.0 offers various speed settings, allowing it to function as a Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike. It has a top speed of 28 mph, making it a great option for those who value speed and efficiency in their rides.

Does Lectric e-bike ship to Canada? Yes, Lectric will ship to Canada. However, it will cost $200 (USD) shipping and import fee per bike.

What brand of motor does Lectric use? The Lectric XP 3.0 uses a 1000W peak rear hub motor. This motor, designed to provide a high torque of 55nm, is key to the bike’s powerful performance and ability to handle various terrains easily.

How much weight can the Lectric XP 3.0 hold? The Lectric XP 3.0 has a maximum payload capacity of 330lbs. This includes the rider’s weight and any additional loads carried on the bike, making it suitable for carrying heavy loads or even an extra passenger.

