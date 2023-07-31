Lectric XP 2.0 review: Should you buy it?

Lectric XP 2.0 The Lectric XP 2.0 is a strong contender in the e-bike market for both seasoned and new riders, it's a value-packed bike that excels in city rides and casual trails. Some challenges with the folding process and battery life might exist, yet it remains a reliable, powerful, and comfortable ride that's hard to beat in its price range.

Embarking on the electric bike journey can be both exciting and daunting, especially with the plethora of options on the market. But the Lectric XP 2.0 have stood out as one of the best-selling options in the US market, offering significant performance and versatility for an affordable. Riding through bustling city streets and serene trails, I’ve put this bike to the test to see if it truly delivers. Is it the game-changing e-bike it claims to be? Read on for Android Authority’s Lectric XP 2.0 review.

Lectric XP 2.0 review: At a glance

What is it? The Lectric XP 2.0 is a foldable, fat-tire electric bike. While it's categorized as a Class 2 e-bike with a top speed of 20mph, riders can unlock it for a maximum speed of 28 mph, elevating it to a Class 3 e-bike. It also has five levels of peddle assist and a seven-speed gear shifter.

What I like about the Lectric XP 2.0

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The first thing you’ll notice about the Lectric XP 2.0 is its robust build. But the beefy frame is not only sturdy but foldable, a rare combination in the e-bike world. Despite its chunky frame, the crease blends in smoothly, making it almost indistinguishable. So, if you’re living in a tight city apartment or need to squeeze it into your car trunk for a weekend getaway, you can find a spot to store it.

As for riding the bike, I thoroughly enjoyed the sheer power of the XP 2.0. Its 500W continuous power motor (peaking at 850W) offers substantial pedaling support, allowing you to navigate city streets or uphill slopes effortlessly. It takes little effort to generate enough momentum to zip through city streets. The e-bike has five pedal assist levels, so whether I was gliding on a flat cityscape or conquering challenging uphill trails, I always felt like I had the right amount of support. You’ll get around 40 miles of range on a single charge, but the battery is removable, so you can swap in a freshly charged one should you need to double that distance.

But perhaps the most striking aspect of the Lectric XP 2.0 is the value for money it provides. At less than $1,000, you might expect compromises in quality or performance. But the XP 2.0 defies these expectations. It offers wide handlebars for better control, an intuitive LCD display for on-the-go adjustments, and reliable disc brakes, ensuring you can handle any riding condition. For an e-bike in this price range, the quality of components on the XP 2.0 is genuinely impressive.

What I don’t like about the Lectric XP 2.0

Adam Birney / Android Authority

While the Lectric XP 2.0 impresses in many areas, a few aspects could be improved. For one, the folding process can be cumbersome, primarily due to the e-bike’s weight. At 64lbs, the XP 2.0 is not lightweight, which can make collapsing it a bit of a chore. This, paired with a kickstand that doesn’t quite adequately balance from the base during folding, means you’ll probably need an extra pair of hands to manage it.

The battery life was another small hiccup for me. The battery has been downgraded from 10.4Ah on the first XP e-bike to 9.6Ah on the XP 2.0. Sure, it’s removable, and you could carry a spare for those extra-long rides, but they are quite heavy to put in a backpack, and considering the bike’s off-road capabilities, it could limit range for longer rides or hillier terrains.

Positioned underneath the frame, it’s a bit of a pain to access, especially when parked in a crowded rack. I found myself kneeling and craning my neck to get the key in at the right angle. And guess who forgot his key was still in the bike one time? You almost forget it’s there out of sight. A little notification reminder on the display would be a welcome addition.

Lectric XP 2.0 specs Motor: 850W Peak Hub Motor.

850W Peak Hub Motor. Battery: Available with a Standard or Long-Range 48V lithium-ion battery for up to 45 or 65 miles, respectively.

Available with a Standard or Long-Range 48V lithium-ion battery for up to 45 or 65 miles, respectively. Suspension: 40mm Front Suspension Fork.

40mm Front Suspension Fork. Speed: Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike with Pedal-Assist and Throttle. Top speed of 28 mph.

Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike with Pedal-Assist and Throttle. Top speed of 28 mph. Tires: 20 x 3-inch fat tires with slime installed to prevent flat tires.

20 x 3-inch fat tires with slime installed to prevent flat tires. Weight: 64 lbs with the 7lb battery installed.

with the 7lb battery installed. Brakes: 160mm mechanical disc brakes.

160mm mechanical disc brakes. Dimensions: Bike unfolded: 67 L x 25 W x 47 H inches Bike folded: 37 L x 18 W x 28 H inches



Should you buy the Lectric XP 2.0 bike?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for an affordable, reliable, and adaptable electric bike, the Lectric XP 2.0 deserves serious consideration. Its robust build and powerful motor make it perfect for commuting, adventures, or casual rides. The wide handlebars and sturdy frame ensure you feel secure, even at high speeds. Add to that a comfortable ride, whether I was running errands around town or taking the scenic route along a gravel trail, courtesy of the suspension fork and large air tires.

However, the XP 2.0’s weight could be an issue if you frequently need to carry it up several flights of stairs. And if you’re a hard-core cycling enthusiast looking for top-end components or a mountain biker tackling steep, rough trails, you might want to consider other options.

But for the average, everyday rider, the Lectric XP 2.0 offers considerable value for its price tag, especially at a discounted price, given that the latest model, the Lectric XP 3.0, has been released. Unless you’re dealing with very specific needs or preferences, it offers exceptional value for money and a feature set that is challenging to beat in this price range.

Lectric XP 2.0 review: FAQs

Is the Lectric XP 2.0 worth it? The Lectric XP 2.0 is worth it for anyone wanting a beginner electric bicycle to ride both on and off-road for fun. It packs a lot of features into an affordable package without compromising on quality.

How fast can the Lectric XP 2.0 go? The XP 2.0 has a top speed of 28 mph but arrives with a default top speed of 20 mph.

How can I make my Lectric XP 2.0 faster? To change the top speed on the Lectric XP 2.0, press and hold the Plus and Minus buttons on the left handlebar until you see the screen change. Then, press the + button to cycle through the bike classes until you reach “3,” which will unlock the top speed of 28 mph.

