How to leave incognito mode in any browser
Incognito mode helps you keep your secretive search and browsing history private. However, you need not remain in incognito mode for normal browsing. Let’s review how to get out of incognito mode on any browser, and don’t forget to check out our top picks for the best privacy browsers.
QUICK ANSWER
To get out of incognito mode, go to Tabs and close all of your incognito tabs. On a desktop computer, close the private browsing window.
How to get out of incognito mode (Google Chrome)
Mobile
To stop browsing in incognito on Chrome, tap Tabs. From there, you can close each incognito tab to stop incognito browsing.
Desktop
Click the Incognito button at the top. Alternatively, you can close the window by clicking the X at the top.
Within the Incognito dropdown, click Close Incognito.
We also have a guide if you are wondering how to use incognito mode on a Chromebook.
How to get out of incognito mode (Safari)
Mobile
On an iPhone, tap Done after going to start a new tab in Private Browsing Mode.
Desktop
You can exit private browsing on a Mac computer by clicking the red X dot in the top left. Alternatively, if you have multiple instances of private browsing open, click File.
From the dropdown, click Close Window or Close All Windows.
How to get out of incognito mode (Firefox)
Browsing in “incognito” — or private — on Firefox works slightly differently. Private mode is a toggle that you can turn on or off.
Mobile
Tap the home button in the bottom left.
Tap the mask-shaped Private Browsing button. This will toggle private browsing off.
Desktop
On the desktop, private browsing is done in a separate dedicated window. Click the X button at the top to close the private window and stop private browsing in Mozilla Firefox.
How to get out of incognito mode (Microsoft Edge)
Mobile
To stop InPrivate browsing on the Microsoft Edge app, tap the Tabs button at the bottom. Select Close All in the bottom left to close all InPrivate tabs.
Desktop
On the desktop, click the InPrivate button at the top.
Select Close In Private window. Alternatively, click the X button at the top to close the InPrivate window.
FAQs
If you’re using a web browser like Chrome, you can close the Incognito window to stop browsing privately. To return to normal browsing, open a new window or tab in the regular mode.
To get rid of incognito mode on an iPhone, you need to close your incognito tabs. In Safari, tap the two-square icon at the bottom right, then tap Private at the bottom left. Close any open tabs. In Chrome, tap the square icon with a number at the top right, and swipe left on any open incognito tabs to close them.
Incognito mode in Chrome doesn’t save your browsing history, cookies, site data, or information entered in forms, so there’s no browsing data to clear. When you close all of your incognito tabs, any temporary data from your incognito session is deleted.
In most browsers, when you’re in incognito or private mode, you’ll see a symbol or icon indicating it. For example, in Chrome, you’ll see a hat and glasses symbol in the window’s top right corner. In Safari, the search bar at the top will be dark instead of regular white or gray, indicating private browsing mode.