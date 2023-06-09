How to leave incognito mode in any browser

Incognito mode helps you keep your secretive search and browsing history private. However, you need not remain in incognito mode for normal browsing. Let’s review how to get out of incognito mode on any browser, and don’t forget to check out our top picks for the best privacy browsers.

QUICK ANSWER To get out of incognito mode, go to Tabs and close all of your incognito tabs. On a desktop computer, close the private browsing window. JUMP TO YOUR BROWSER Chrome

Safari

Firefox

Microsoft Edge

How to get out of incognito mode (Google Chrome)

Mobile To stop browsing in incognito on Chrome, tap Tabs. From there, you can close each incognito tab to stop incognito browsing.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Desktop Click the Incognito button at the top. Alternatively, you can close the window by clicking the X at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within the Incognito dropdown, click Close Incognito.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

We also have a guide if you are wondering how to use incognito mode on a Chromebook.

How to get out of incognito mode (Safari)

Mobile On an iPhone, tap Done after going to start a new tab in Private Browsing Mode.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Desktop You can exit private browsing on a Mac computer by clicking the red X dot in the top left. Alternatively, if you have multiple instances of private browsing open, click File.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the dropdown, click Close Window or Close All Windows.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to get out of incognito mode (Firefox) Browsing in “incognito” — or private — on Firefox works slightly differently. Private mode is a toggle that you can turn on or off.

Mobile Tap the home button in the bottom left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tap the mask-shaped Private Browsing button. This will toggle private browsing off.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Desktop On the desktop, private browsing is done in a separate dedicated window. Click the X button at the top to close the private window and stop private browsing in Mozilla Firefox.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to get out of incognito mode (Microsoft Edge)

Mobile To stop InPrivate browsing on the Microsoft Edge app, tap the Tabs button at the bottom. Select Close All in the bottom left to close all InPrivate tabs.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Desktop On the desktop, click the InPrivate button at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select Close In Private window. Alternatively, click the X button at the top to close the InPrivate window.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

How do I switch from incognito to normal? If you’re using a web browser like Chrome, you can close the Incognito window to stop browsing privately. To return to normal browsing, open a new window or tab in the regular mode.

How do I get rid of incognito mode on my iPhone? To get rid of incognito mode on an iPhone, you need to close your incognito tabs. In Safari, tap the two-square icon at the bottom right, then tap Private at the bottom left. Close any open tabs. In Chrome, tap the square icon with a number at the top right, and swipe left on any open incognito tabs to close them.

How do I clear incognito mode in Chrome? Incognito mode in Chrome doesn’t save your browsing history, cookies, site data, or information entered in forms, so there’s no browsing data to clear. When you close all of your incognito tabs, any temporary data from your incognito session is deleted.

How do I know if I am in incognito mode? In most browsers, when you’re in incognito or private mode, you’ll see a symbol or icon indicating it. For example, in Chrome, you’ll see a hat and glasses symbol in the window’s top right corner. In Safari, the search bar at the top will be dark instead of regular white or gray, indicating private browsing mode.

