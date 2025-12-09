Want to leave the Pixel beta? You can now safely jump to stable Android 16 QPR2

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android beta users can now leave the beta and update to stable Android 16 QPR2 without wiping their data.

You’ll need to head over to Google’s website, find your device, and select “opt out” to do so.

If you want to try out the latest features on Android before anyone else, Google offers a beta program. The beta program isn’t for everyone, however, as you’re agreeing to experience the problems that are commonly associated with beta testing. For those who joined the beta and want to return to stable Android 16 without losing your data, now is your chance to leave.

While you have the freedom to opt out of the Android beta program at any time, this usually comes with the caveat of having all the local data on your device wiped out. However, you can avoid that problem by applying the stable release of the beta you’re testing. When that update becomes available, you’ll have the option to opt out without clearing your data, but only for a limited time.

If you were looking to hop onto Android 16 QPR2 without a data wipe, now is your time. To do so, you’ll need to head over to the Android Beta for Pixel website, find the device you want to remove, and click on “Opt out.” You can then go to Settings > System > Software updates > check for updates and install the release on your device. As Google explains, “If you apply the final public release of the beta version you are testing, your device will not get wiped.”

