Poll: When was the last time you changed your phone ringtone?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I remember voraciously downloading and switching between ringtones back in the feature phone days. If it wasn’t a polyphonic version of Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi, then it was 50 Cent’s 21 Questions or unofficial videogame ringtones downloaded from a sketchy WAP site.

My partner and I were recently reminiscing about downloading ringtones back in the day, and that got me wondering about the last time you even changed your ringtone. Go ahead and vote in our poll below.

When was the last time you changed your phone ringtone? 358 votes In the past week 4 % In the last few months 20 % A year ago 13 % In the last few years 16 % Years and years ago 20 % I don't remember 12 % I've never changed my ringtone 15 %

It seems like ringtones have almost become standardized in the smartphone era, as people seemingly stick to the default ringtone. I don’t remember the last time I heard someone’s phone ringing with something other than the default Apple/Samsung/HUAWEI/OEM tone. If they haven’t set their phone to vibrate, that is.

Then again, we’re guessing there are still some people out there who like to change their ringtones now and again. And upstart phone brand Nothing has also released a nifty ringtone creator earlier this year. So it seems like there is an appetite of some kind for ringtone customization.

