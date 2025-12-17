Need inspiration? Here are 7 last-minute gift ideas under $100 for techies

Christmas is now uncomfortably close, and if you are still staring at a half-empty gift list, you’re not alone. Tech gifts are especially tricky at this stage, with budgets tight and the techie in your life probably already well-stocked in most departments.

That’s why we have rounded up a handful of last-minute tech gift ideas that come in under $100 at current prices and don’t necessarily rely on knowing someone’s exact setup. Several of these are the kind of gifts that still make sense even if the recipient already owns something similar, such as a smart light or a useful accessory they didn’t realize they needed. They’re practical, a little bit fun, and easy to slot into everyday life. And yes, a few of them would also make perfectly reasonable “accidental” gifts to yourself.

1. Chipolo POP Tracker Tag (4-pack)

Chipolo POP Tracker Tag (4-Pack) Chipolo POP Tracker Tag (4-Pack) The Chipolo POP is the most versatile and functional Bluetooth tracker yet. The Chipolo POP takes everything good about a lot of other Bluetooth trackers and mixes them together. It's compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks, has a keyring hole, Bluetooth 6.0 for more accurate distance measurement, and a removable CR2032 battery. It's also compatible with Chipolo's own app for extra functionality like out-of-range alerts, phone ringing, remote camera shutter, and custom ringtones. See price at Amazon Save $17.80

Bluetooth trackers are one of those tech gift ideas that almost everyone can use, even if they already own one. The Chipolo POP works with both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find My Device, so it doesn’t matter whether the person you’re buying for is on iOS or Android. Each tag has a built-in keyring hole, a very loud ring for finding things nearby, and access to crowdsourced location tracking when items are farther away. It’s an easy win for keys, bags, luggage, or anything that has a habit of going missing, which feels especially relevant around the holidays when people are travelling more or juggling extra stuff.

The four-pack is currently priced at $71.20, down from $89, which makes it a solid value if you want to cover multiple items or even split the set between a couple of people.

2. Nanoleaf Umbra Cup Smart Lamp

This is a smart light that works just as well as a piece of decor. The Umbra Cup is a compact LED lamp with a cup-shaped base that can hold pens, glasses, or other small desk and bedside essentials, making it a nice fit for home offices, nightstands, or dorm rooms. It offers full RGB lighting alongside adjustable white tones, solid brightness for its size, and a physical button on the lamp itself, so it still works perfectly fine even if the app never gets opened.

Smart home fans can control colors and brightness through the Nanoleaf app over Bluetooth, set schedules, or enable Circadian Lighting, which automatically shifts the color temperature throughout the day. It also supports Matter over Thread for deeper smart home integration, but it doesn’t demand that setup to be useful, which makes it a pretty safe gift choice.

Right now, the Nanoleaf Umbra Cup Smart Lamp is priced at $69.99, down from $130, which feels like a much more reasonable entry point for a lamp that’s both functional and a little bit fun.

3. Sony WH-CH720N Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Light-weight noise cancelling headphones A light-weight design, active noise cancelling, and up to 35 hours of battery life make the Sony WH-CH720N serious contenders for the best portable wireless headphones. Alexa is built-in, and the ambient sound mode offers twenty levels of control. See price at Crutchfield Save $81.99

If you’re looking for safe, crowd-pleasing tech gift ideas, over-ear headphones are hard to mess up, and Sony’s WH-CH720N hit a nice balance of comfort, features, and portability. They’re Sony’s lightest over-ear noise-canceling headphones, featuring soft ear pads and a relaxed headband that make them easy to wear for extended listening sessions. They support active noise cancelation as well as an ambient mode, so you can either block the world out or let a bit of it back in when needed. Multipoint Bluetooth makes it easy to stay connected to both a phone and a laptop at the same time, and battery life is strong enough that charging rarely becomes a daily chore.

At $98, down from $179.99, the WH-CH720N offers a good chance to pick up a pair of well-rounded Sony noise canceling headphones for under $100, making them an especially solid last-minute gift option.

4. Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal Stabilizer

Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal Stabilizer Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal Stabilizer AI-powered tracking Equipped with its own object detection and tracking system, the Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal offers 3-axis stabilization and an AI-powered tracker that includes a multi-color light. Get up to 13 hours of battery life, and support for landscape and portrait orientation in this handy unit that folds down for easy transport. See price at Amazon Save $29.01

This is a great option for anyone who likes shooting video on their phone but wants something that looks a bit more polished than handheld clips. The iSteady V3 uses three-axis stabilization to smooth out walking shots, pans, and selfies, and it has a built-in AI tracking sensor that can follow your movement without needing a separate app or another person behind the camera.

It’s also surprisingly versatile for its size. There’s a built-in tripod and selfie stick for solo filming or group shots, a detachable remote for shooting from a distance, and a small fill light that helps when the lighting isn’t ideal. The whole gimbal folds down small enough to toss in a bag, and battery life is long enough to cover a full day of casual shooting.

The iSteady V3 is currently priced at $99.99, down from $129 on Amazon.

5. JBL Flip 7

JBL Flip 7 JBL Flip 7 The JBL Flip 7 offers a familiar look, but offers some modern updates. The JBL Flip 7 receives some welcome upgrades. See price at Kohls Save $49.96

Portable Bluetooth speakers are another easy win at gift time, and the JBL Flip 7 is one of the best out there. It’s compact and lightweight, but still delivers the kind of punchy sound JBL is known for, making it a good pick for kitchens, bedrooms, small gatherings, or taking outside when the weather cooperates. The rugged design is fully waterproof and dustproof, so it’s not something you have to baby.

Battery life is solid for its size, and features like Auracast support mean it can link up with other compatible JBL speakers if the recipient already has one. That makes it a safe upgrade gift as well as a first speaker for someone who just wants something simple and reliable.

The Flip 7 is currently priced at $99.99, down from $149.99, which brings one of JBL’s newer portable speakers comfortably under the $100 mark

6. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3

A dash cam isn’t the most exciting of tech gift ideas on paper, but it’s one of those things people tend to appreciate once they have it. Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini 3 keeps things simple with a tiny, discreet design that tucks neatly behind a rearview mirror and records clear 1080p footage with HDR, including better performance in low-light conditions.

There’s no screen on the camera itself; clips are viewed through Garmin’s Drive app instead, which helps keep the hardware small and unobtrusive. Features like incident detection, parking alerts, and optional cloud storage add a bit of extra peace of mind, making this a particularly thoughtful gift for anyone spending a lot of time on the road during the holidays.

The Dash Cam Mini 3 is currently available for $99.99, down from its original price of $149.99, making it a solid under-$100 option from a respected brand.

7. Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit's entry-level device tracks all the basics, from sleep to SpO2 The slim, comfotrable Fitbit Inspire 3 packs accurate sensors and a bright, colorful display. It also boasts a nearly ten-day battery life so you can track activity by day and monitor sleep overnight, without worrying about daily charging. Plus, each Inspire 3 comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium access. See price at Kohls Save $30.00

Fitness trackers make good gifts as a low-pressure way to kick off New Year’s fitness goals, and the Inspire 3 leans into that nicely. It’s slim, lightweight, and easy to wear all day, quietly tracking activity, sleep, heart rate, and other health trends in the background. Battery life is strong for its size, so it’s not something that needs constant charging.

Daily readiness and stress scores help put activity into context, and the included Premium trial unlocks deeper insights without forcing a long-term commitment. It’s a solid pick for someone curious about fitness tracking but not ready for a full smartwatch.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is currently priced at $69.99, down from $99.99, making it one of the more affordable ways to give a health-focused gift.

