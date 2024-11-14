The best dash cams you can buy and the best Black Friday 2024 dash cam deal!

We don’t often think twice about taking the next drive, but jumping in a vehicle and driving down the road is a huge responsibility. When things go wrong, they can also get really expensive, so giving yourself a bit of security with a dash cam is definitely one of those investments that pays for itself. We certainly hope you never need it, but if you do, it’s always better to have it. Not to mention, some insurance providers will even give you a discount for having a dash cam! The thing is, there is a sea of options out there. How do you find the right one? We’ve done all the research and heavy lifting. Here is a list of the best dash cams you can buy right now.

Botslab G980H Dashcam: The best dash cam overall

Botslab G980H Dashcam Botslab G980H Dashcam Excellent image quality and a plethora of safety features The Botslab Dash Cam G980H offers premium features with a Sony IMX 415 sensor recording in 4K and a 170-degree front view, plus a 1080p rear camera with a 150-degree view. It excels in low light with an f/1.5 aperture. Safety alerts, GPS tracking, and even parking mode round up a great product. See price at Amazon Save $126.51 Use code: 05A9DNRL

Botslab makes some great high-end dash cams, and this one is a testament to that. The Botslab G980H offers a complete, quality package for those who want it all, with no compromises. And despite its capabilities, the price is actually quite reasonable. It has a retail price of $219.99, and you can often find it discounted. In fact, from now until December 5, you can get $30 off the Botslab G980H on Amazon.com, and Android Authority readers can grab an exclusive additional discount of 5% off using the code 05A9DNRL to celebrate Black Friday. That’s 57% off the total price, bringing it down to just $93.48, plus you get a free 64GB SD card included!

This package comes with two cameras, one for the front and another for the back. The main front camera has a Sony STARVIS sensor and can record at 4K resolution and 30fps. On the back, you can capture 1,080p content at 60fps. The front camera also has a very nice 170-degree field of view covering up to six lanes on the road, making it easier to capture more of what’s going on in front of the vehicle.

If you are a frequent night driver, the Botslab G980H Dashcam does come with night vision. You’ll also get driver fatigue reminders, to make sure you’re not over-extending your driving sessions. You’ll also get alerts when traffic starts moving and you aren’t, as well as collision alerts. It will even let you know when you’re driving out of your lane!

Other extra features include GPS route recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 24-hour parking monitoring (requires additional hardware kit), and a 2.45-inch display to preview videos. Of course, it also helps that the camera looks pretty discrete and is good-looking. Some of these dash cams can look pretty bad, and the larger ones can also block your view.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W: Best Garmin dash cam

Garmin Dash Cam 67W Garmin Dash Cam 67W 1,440p recording • 180-degree field of view • Minimalist, clean design MSRP: $259.99 See price at Amazon Save $40.00

Here’s a second great option for those who want a great overall package at a reasonable price. The Garmin Dash Cam 67W offers the best balance between quality and value. For starters, it comes from a renowned company that has earned a great deal of respect in the market. While the brand isn’t everything, it sure gives you some peace of mind, and at least some level of reassurance that the product is good and customer support will be at least decent.

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W kind of has it all. It’s small and discrete, measuring only 5.62 x 4.05 x 2.19cm. It can also record at a higher 1,440p resolution, while most others stick to 1,080p. The frame rate is nicer, too, at 60fps. The 180-degree field of view also helps you capture a wider scene, getting a better view of everything happening while you drive. And if you want to get a view of saved clips on the go, it also sports a small two-inch screen.

Figuring out the Garmin Dash Cam 67W is pretty simple. Leave it plugged into your car’s power source, and it will start recording continually. It has a battery, too, just in case, though it can only last 30 minutes on a full charge. You’ll even get some smart features, such as incident detection with GPS, voice controls for keeping your hands on the wheel at all times, forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, “go” alerts for when traffic starts moving, red light notifications, and even speed camera alerts. You’ll even get alerts if the camera notices activity while you’re parked.

Additionally, those who don’t think local storage is enough can pay for a subscription plan, which includes cloud storage for your saved clips. You know, because sometimes local storage fails!

Miofive S1: The best value dash cam

Miofive S1 Miofive S1 4K recording • Large 3-inch screen • Night vision and plenty of other features MSRP: $119.99 See price at Amazon

The other recommended dash cams on this list are all amazing, but it’s true they can also get pretty expensive. While they are also well worth the investment, not everyone has the money to spare, and there are some good, affordable dash cams. Here’s our favorite one!

The Miofive S1 costs under $100, and it’s often discounted. It’s also quite impressive for a budget dash cam! It can record at 4K UHD resolution at 30fps. The field of view is a bit narrower than the competitors’ at 140 degrees, but that is still good enough to get a good view of what’s happening on the road.

Despite the price, it still has night vision, and you get nice connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Built-in GPS allows you to track speed, location, the driving route, and even compass information. It also gets a few parking modes, motion detection, and stop/go alerts. It also has a 3-inch screen, which is pretty large in the world of dash cams.

Nextbase iQ 4K: The best 4K dash cam

Nextbase iQ 4K Nextbase iQ 4K 4K recording • Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support • SOS mode contacts emergency services • Plenty of AI and smart features MSRP: $699.99 See price at Manufacturer site Save $50.00

While the Nextbase iQ 4K is not the best overall camera, it is undoubtedly among the most high-end ones on this list of the best dash cams. This is the best option if you want a high-end, 4K dash cam with impressive capabilities. It’s also mighty expensive at $699.99, but we believe it’s well worth the price if you want a more premium experience. So much so that we actually gave it a Best of CES award in 2022!

As the name implies, this dash cam can record at a 4K resolution. Not only that, but it also has a 1,440p cabin camera to capture everything going on inside the vehicle. You can also add a Nextbase iQ Rear Camera if you want to have a view behind the car.

Recording quality isn’t what really makes this one of the best dash cams, though. It helps, but it’s all the extra features that really make the Nextbase iQ 4K stand out. For starters, this camera supports both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE, which means it can stay connected at all times, and you can get a view of what’s going on with your car even if you’re across the world, using the official app.

It has a proximity sensor, so you’ll also get alerts when your vehicle is parked. The unit uses artificial intelligence to detect any threats. You can even set speed and location limits, which you’ll be alerted about if anyone driving the car breaks these. And get this: you can talk to the driver!

There’s support for voice commands, which also let you do things like start Witness Mode, which shares a live feed with a trusted person. There’s also an SOS mode that detects accidents and provides information to emergency services if you aren’t responsive. The AI will also work its magic to get you distance and speed alerts, and it can even detect vehicle types.

The only thing to keep in mind is that some of these features require a paid subscription. This was to be expected, as things like 4G data and cloud features rarely come free.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: The best compact dash cam

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 Compact design • High-quality video • Voice control MSRP: $179.99 See price at Amazon Save $0.99

I don’t know about you, but I prefer not to have huge devices sticking out on my windshield. It’s important to keep your view clear, both for safety and aesthetics. Not to mention, a more noticeable dash cam can also be an easy target for thieves. This is why the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is the best compact dash cam. It measures just 3.13 x 5.33 x 2.91cm.

Don’t let its tiny profile fool you, though. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is pretty capable. It can record at 1,080p, which is still good enough to get you a clear view of the road, and it has a 140-degree field of view.

Of course, this one lacks a viewfinder, but you can still get a live view using the smartphone app, and rarely do you need to see what the camera sees while you drive. It still supports automatic recording using your car’s power source, as well as voice control, incident detection, and parking monitoring. And like with other Garmin dash cams, you can get a paid subscription for cloud storage options.

It also helps that the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is among the most affordable options on this list of the best dash cams at just $129.99.

Vantrue N5: The best 360-degree dash cam

Vantrue N5 Vantrue N5 Cameras cover front, back, and inside the car • Quality Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor • Plenty of great features MSRP: $399.99 See price at Amazon

All the other cameras are great, but they don’t cover every angle of your vehicle’s interior and exterior. Some have optional add-ons to help you with this, but if you want an all-in-one 360-degree dash cam bundle that covers every view, this is it.

The Vantrue N5 comes with two units, each with two cameras. The front one covers both the front view and the front cabin. The rear one covers the rear part of the cabin, as well as priding a look behind the vehicle’s exterior. The primary camera can record at 1,944p, while all others capture video at 1,080p. All record at 30fps. The main front unit also features a 3.19-inch screen.

The main front sensor is a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675, which also supports a wide dynamic range, giving you a good view of the car’s front even in the dark. Additionally, the front and rear cabin cameras have IR night vision.

Extra features include voice commands, an optional wireless controller, dual-band Wi-Fi, parking security with motion/collision detection, 10-second prerecording, and GPS location logging. It’s the full package!

What to look for in a good dash cam Whether you’re sticking to this list of the best dash cams or you’re going to go on your own and find other options, you should have a list of standards a good dash cam should meet right now. Here are some essential factors you should consider. Stick with 1,080p@30fps or higher: You don’t want blurry videos, especially when this may become court or insurance claim evidence.

You don’t want blurry videos, especially when this may become court or insurance claim evidence. Look into design and build: While it’s not something you will be moving around much, you want a certain level of durability, as well as discrete or good looks.

While it’s not something you will be moving around much, you want a certain level of durability, as well as discrete or good looks. Night vision capabilities: This is an especially important factor to look into if you will be driving at night often.

This is an especially important factor to look into if you will be driving at night often. Do you want data connectivity?: While expensive, access to a data cellular connection is helpful if you want remote access and alerts.

While expensive, access to a data cellular connection is helpful if you want remote access and alerts. How about cloud storage?: While not completely necessary, having cloud storage as an option is nice if you don’t want to rely solely on local storage, which can be unreliable and stolen.

While not completely necessary, having cloud storage as an option is nice if you don’t want to rely solely on local storage, which can be unreliable and stolen. Consider cabin and rear cameras: While capturing the vehicle’s front may be the most important, those worried about theft and other collisions should consider options that cover more parts of the vehicle.

While capturing the vehicle’s front may be the most important, those worried about theft and other collisions should consider options that cover more parts of the vehicle. AI and extra features: Recording is nice, but you may want to get more out of your dash cam. Some cool features you may enjoy are voice commands, safety alerts, motion detection, and more. These will add security while driving and when parked.