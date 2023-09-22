Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This magnetic case for your new iPhone 15 is just $9 today
Happy iPhone 15 shipping day! The last thing you’ll want if you’re expecting Apple’s latest marvel is to drop it after a few days and damage your expensive new device. The Lamicall Magnetic Case for iPhone 15 is one solution, and thanks to a triple (yes, triple!) discount on Amazon, you can pick up the case for just $8.99. We’ll explain how to unlock the promotion.
Lamicall Magnetic Case for iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro Max
Here’s how it works: The Lamicall case for each iPhone 15 model retails for $32.99, but there’s an initial $8 price drop already applied on Amazon. An on-page coupon reduces the price by a further $8 in just a click. Finally, applying the promo code LAMIPRCP at checkout knocks off another $8, leaving you with a final payable total of just $8.99.
These iPhone 15 cases have multiple safety features to protect your new device. An anti-slip edge design employs a diamond texture to ensure better grip, and if you do drop the phone, the raised 1.2mm screen edge and 2.9mm camera lens frame are complemented by ant-crash airbags on all four corners. The result is effective shock protection from drops of up to 10 feet. 36 units of N52 magnets make for secure attachment to wireless chargers, and the minimalist and translucent matte design retains all of the iPhone’s functionality.
Hit the widget above to check out the deal, and don’t forget to use the LAMIPRCP promo code to get the full discount.