AYANEO's first affordable flagship will remain the best deal in gaming handhelds for two more weeks

TL;DR AYANEO has moved pre-sales of the KONKR Pocket FIT to its website after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Super early bird pricing will remain for two weeks, with shipping expected to start in mid-December for the G3 Gen 3 model.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite model will go up for pre-sale on the website in a few weeks, as it’s further from shipping.

The Indiegogo campaign for the KONKR Pocket FIT was a smash success, raising nearly $1 million before it ended yesterday. Typically, these devices become much more difficult to recommend after the early bird deals end, but in this case, you have a little more time.

AYANEO has announced that pre-sales for the KONKR Pocket FIT will continue via its official website. More importantly, the super early bird pricing, which was previously extended until the end of the Indiegogo campaign, has been extended for an additional two weeks.

Prices are set to increase by $60 across the board in two weeks time.

Currently, only the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 model has been migrated, but it appears to be very close to shipping. The company expects website pre-sales to begin shipping in mid-December, once all of the crowdfunding pre-orders have been fulfilled.

As for the Snapdragon 8 Elite model, which has yet to make a public appearance, it’s expected to go on pre-sale on the website in the next few weeks. Shipping for crowdfunding supporters is expected to begin in December, but there’s no word on when website pre-orders will ship.

If you’re still undecided, the KONKR Pocket FIT is widely regarded as one of the best retro gaming handhelds on the market, with even the more affordable Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 model capable of handling any emulation task in our testing. Drivers for the Snapdragon 8 Elite have steadily improved in the past few months, which should lead to even better performance in the more expensive model.

The KONKR Pocket FIT follows just behind the AYN Odin 3, which also moved pre-sales to the company’s website following the completion of the crowdfunding campaign. This could be in response to a massive update to the Indiegogo platform, which has caused chaos in many campaigns.

In any case, the KONKR Pocket FIT is now available on AYANEO’s website, starting at $239. That’s actually cheaper than it was last week on Indiegogo, since the prices of everything on the platform were recalculated in the update. The super early bird prices will only remain for two weeks, though, after which they’re set to increase by $60 across the board.

