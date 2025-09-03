AYN Odin 3 full specs revealed, including a surprise Ultra model

TL;DR AYN shared the full Odin 3 specs, confirming Snapdragon 8 Elite and other core hardware.

Configurations range from 8GB/128GB up to an Ultra model with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Indiegogo page is live for sign-ups and early-bird discounts, but there’s no pricing or release date yet.

It’s only been a couple of days since AYN confirmed the Odin 3 will be the first Android handheld powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. That alone will make it one of the most powerful handhelds on the market. The company has now followed up by posting the full spec sheet and launching the Indiegogo campaign page.

The Odin 3 specs, which were shared on Discord and via @Ayn_Loki on X, partly confirm what we already knew — the device will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, and an 8,000mAh battery. However, it also fleshes out the different configurations. You’ll be able to pick from models with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at the entry level, right up to an Ultra version with a massive 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That last option wasn’t even in the original plan but was added after fans in the AYN Discord pushed for it.

Other highlights include active cooling, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 60W fast charging, and Android 15 out of the box. The device weighs around 390g, so it’s a touch lighter than its predecessor, and still packs in extras like a headphone jack, TF card slot, and even DisplayPort output for 4K video on an external monitor.

As for the Indiegogo page, don’t get too excited just yet. It’s live, but all you can do for now is sign up for updates and early-bird discounts of up to 20%. There’s no pricing or release date listed, although AYN has said it plans to launch two devices this year, with the dual-screen Thor also in the works.

