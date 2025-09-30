AYANEO's first affordable flagship will remain the best deal in gaming handhelds for longer

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO just extended super early bird pricing on the KONKR Pocket FIT.

The $239 starting price will now last until the end of the crowdfunding campaign.

The decision may be in response to a popular YouTuber’s criticism of the company’s FOMO pricing.

The KONKR Pocket FIT is AYANEO’s first truly affordable flagship Android gaming handheld, and unlike its previous devices, it looks like it will stay that way for a while. This morning the company announced that the super early bird pricing, which starts at $239, will remain in place for the remainder of the campaign.

This is unprecedented for AYANEO, which always uses early bird pricing to boost presales while a device is still in crowdfunding. In the case of the Pocket FIT, the super early bird pricing was set to last for just one week. Later, that was extended to the end of the month. Now, the company has announced that it’s set to last until the crowdfunding period ends. As of writing, that’s in 37 days.

As for why, the company credits reactions to the handheld, both online and at its booth at Tokyo Game Show. It claims that many visitors “were genuinely moved” by the super early bird pricing, placing orders on the spot so they wouldn’t miss out.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

AYANEO also cites a number of reviews on YouTube praising the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model. Most notably, a review by RetroGameCorps garnered more than 100k views in two days. In that video, one of the main criticisms was the FOMO pricing, which encourages pre-ordering before reviews are published and buyers are fully informed.

Shortly after that review was published, hundreds more pre-orders came in, likely to take advantage of the super early bird pricing. Now that reduced pricing has been extended, buyers may even have time to see reviews of the Pocket FIT Elite, the more expensive model featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, before it jumps up in pricing.

Both models of the KONKR Pocket FIT can be pre-ordered from the official Indiegogo campaign. Shipping for the 8 Gen 3 model is set to start in October, with the 8 Elite model set to ship in December.

Follow