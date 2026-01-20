AYANEO's KONKR FIT has a brand new chipset for gaming handhelds, plus a massive battery

AYANEO

TL;DR The KONKR FIT is an upcoming Windows handheld from the prolific handheld maker AYANEO.

It packs a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, 80Wh battery, and a 7-inch OLED screen into a surprisingly compact device.

AYANEO showed off a prototype, but there’s no word yet on pricing or availability.

Despite announcing that it would slow down to focus on shipping existing products, AYANEO showcased two new gaming handhelds this week. Both were first announced late last year, but this is the first time we got a look at the pint-sized Pocket S Mini, as well as a powerful new Windows handheld with a surprising new chipset.

The KONKR FIT is the second handheld from AYANEO’s new sub-brand KONKR, after the Android-based Pocket FIT. Despite the similarities in name and overall design, the new x86 Windows handheld doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to specs.

It will be the first handheld to feature a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 chipset, which is an updated version of the HX 370 that AYANEO used in its previous Windows handheld, the AYANEO 3. It’s too soon to know any exact benchmarks, but it appears to be a relatively modest update to Strix Point APUs.

Apart from that, it will have a 7-inch OLED panel and a large 80Wh battery. Despite the size of the panel, it’s relatively compact for a Windows handheld. AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang compared the KONKR FIT to alternatives like the original ROG Ally X, which absolutely dwarfs the FIT in size, despite having a battery and screen of the same size.

While AYANEO showed off a working prototype of the KONKR FIT, it stopped short of revealing the full specs and availability. Given the ongoing RAM shortage, it could come with the same sticker shock as other recent Windows handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

The company did show off two attractive colorways: Retro Gray with red accents, and a bright yellow used in the Pocket DS and Pocket FIT.

Knowing AYANEO’s release cycles, it could be a few months before the KONKR FIT begins crowdfunding, and the better part of a year before it starts shipping. The company’s previous Windows handheld, the AYANEO NEXT II, still hasn’t launched its crowdfunding campaign, despite a full reveal back in November.

