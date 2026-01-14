This Android handheld delay reveals just how bad the RAM problem really is

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR AYANEO says Pocket FIT Elite memory costs nearly tripled after suppliers canceled RAM orders, forcing the company to absorb losses.

The Elite model is still on track to begin shipping in March, as per the delayed schedule.

As compensation for the wait, AYANEO is offering a $15 store coupon to all buyers, plus an accessory bundle for Elite backers.

Android gaming handheld launches have been feeling fragile lately, with rising memory costs and shortages largely to blame. It’s no minor issue, with a new update from AYANEO shedding a worrying light on just how bad that problem has become. In the case of the KONKR Pocket FIT Elite, the company says memory prices nearly tripled, causing AYANEO to lose money on the device.

In a detailed post on Indiegogo, AYANEO confirmed that the Pocket FIT Elite is still expected to begin shipping in March after the Chinese New Year shutdowns. While that timeline broadly matches what the company said in late December, the update goes much further by explaining exactly why the Elite model ran into trouble in the first place.

AYANEO says the cost of memory for the Elite model ended up being nearly three times higher than originally planned. The company had placed orders and paid deposits for high-capacity RAM back in September, but suppliers later canceled those orders. As prices surged, especially for 24GB configurations, AYANEO says many suppliers stopped quoting altogether. Securing alternative stock was eventually possible, but only at dramatically inflated prices, turning the Elite into a loss-making project. AYANEO chose to proceed with it anyway to honor backer commitments.

That also helps explain why the impact appears uneven across the market. The Pocket FIT Elite relies on higher-capacity memory that isn’t produced or stocked at the same scale as more common configurations, leaving AYANEO more exposed when suppliers pulled back. Other brands may have locked in inventory earlier or avoided similar cancellations, but AYANEO found itself caught right as prices spiked and availability tightened.

Alongside the explanation, AYANEO also announced compensation for affected customers. All Pocket FIT buyers — including those who have already requested refunds — will receive a $15 AYANEO store coupon. Elite backers will also get an accessory bundle that includes a storage case, thumbstick caps, a small crossbody bag, and a screen protector. The company says the extra compensation reflects the longer wait faced by Elite customers.

Beyond that, the update includes a mix of reassurance and housekeeping. AYANEO says standard Pocket FIT G3 units are close to clearing their backlog, with remaining Indiegogo orders expected to ship by the end of January. The company also notes that it used the Elite delay to make internal tooling and frame refinements based on early feedback, stressing that both versions remain equivalent in terms of core performance and reliability.

