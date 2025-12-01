This upcoming gaming handheld has a larger battery than most laptops

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO has unveiled its latest Windows gaming handheld, the Next 2.

It features an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a 9.06-inch OLED screen, and a massive 115Wh battery.

Full specs and pricing have not been announced, but it won’t be cheap.

AYANEO has a penchant for taking gaming handhelds to the absolute extreme, and its latest creation, the Next 2, continues that trend. It combines one of the most powerful processors ever found on mobile hardware with a custom OLED panel and control options that should satisfy just about any gamer.

Announced via a livestream over the weekend, the upcoming Windows handheld is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chipset, with a TDP of up to 85W. To keep it cool, the device features dual fans to vent the heat out the back of the device.

The Next 2's massive 115Wh battery is larger than many laptops.

Unlike the OneXFly Apex and GPD Win 5, which pair the same chipset with a large external battery, the AYANEO Next 2 will be an all-in-one unit. It packs a sizeable 115Wh battery, which is larger than the external packs found on its competitors. In fact, it’s even larger than most laptops. However, this will add significantly to the device’s weight. Expect it to weigh a full kilogram or more.

AYANEO also highlighted the Next 2’s 9.06-inch OLED panel, which features HDR support and can be set to refresh rates ranging from 60 to 165Hz. The company refers to this as a “custom” panel, but all indications suggest it is the same screen found on the REDMAGIC Astra gaming tablet, which was launched earlier this year. There was no mention of VRR support during the presentation, so it likely won’t support it.

It comes with a full array of controls, including twin sticks, an eight-way D-pad, dual touchpads, and four customizable back buttons. Similar to the KONKR Pocket FIT, the triggers can be toggled between full analog linear inputs and microswitch-style inputs.

AYANEO has not announced how much the device will cost, but it’s not going to be cheap. The company also hasn’t revealed the full spec sheet, so we don’t know what RAM and storage configurations will be offered. The ongoing component storage is likely to drive prices up, even compared to similar handhelds released earlier this year.

Still, this is slated to be AYANEO’s most powerful handheld ever, and one of the most powerful on the market. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

