By popular demand, the Kobo Clara Colour gets a fresh white finish

TL;DR Kobo announced a new white version of its popular Kobo Clara Colour e-reader.

The device offers the same specs and features as the black model launched in 2024.

Preorders are available now for $159, with global availability beginning September 23, 2025

Reddit users spotted it weeks ago, but now it’s official: Kobo is adding a white version of its fan-favorite Clara Colour e-reader. The launch doesn’t change any internals, but it does give shoppers a fresh option heading into the holiday season.

The Kobo Clara Colour first debuted last year in black, alongside the larger Kobo Libra Colour. Both introduced E Ink Kaleido 3 screens to Kobo’s lineup, letting readers highlight text in multiple hues and adding subtle color to comics and illustrated titles. However, only the Libra was available in a white and black build, while the Clara was limited to black. For months, shoppers have been vocal about wanting to see the smaller device in a white variant like its sibling. In a classic case of ask and you shall receive, Kobo has delivered the requested makeover and now offers a white model to those looking for a brighter aesthetic on their nightstand.

Beyond the new finish, Kobo kept everything else intact. The e-reader still features a lightweight build, waterproof protection, weeks-long battery life, and Bluetooth audio support for Kobo Audiobooks. Its frontlight reduces blue light for nighttime reading, and its recycled materials and repairability features make the device fairly sustainable. Like the original model, the white version also supports Kobo’s full software suite, including seamless library borrowing via Libby, Kobo Plus subscription reading, and Instapaper integration.

The white Kobo Clara Colour is available now for preorders at the same $159 price point as its black counterpart, with availability beginning September 23 in the US, Canada, the UK, and numerous international markets. It’s also still compatible with the same existing SleepCovers in various colors, starting at $29.99.

