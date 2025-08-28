Kobo finally brings Instapaper integration to its eReaders

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Kobo has swapped Pocket for Instapaper as its built-in “read it later” service.

The change arrives via the latest firmware update (versions 4.38.23429 and 4.43.23418).

Rollout is staggered, with some regions seeing the update later than others.

After more than a decade of serving as Kobo’s built-in “read it later” service, Pocket is officially out of the picture. In its place, Kobo has rolled out support for Instapaper across its eReader lineup. The change comes via the brand’s latest firmware update, which is already landing on devices. The move isn’t particularly surprising. First, because the integration was announced back in July, but also because Mozilla shut down Pocket on July 8, 2025, with data exports available through October. Kobo needed a replacement, and Instapaper is a natural fit. Like Pocket, it offers stripped-down offline reading and cross-platform sync, though with a more minimalist bent.

For anyone new to the platform, Instapaper is a longtime “read-it-later” tool. It lets you stash articles from the web, ditch all the ads and formatting, and circle back later in a clean, minimalist reading view, even when you’re offline. Unlike Kindle devices, which rely on Send to Kindle or Instapaper’s premium “send” feature to shuttle web content onto the page, Kobo bakes Instapaper right into the eReader itself. This native integration makes the process a lot smoother.

The new software brings the updated experience to all models, from the original Touch through to the Clara BW, Clara Colour, and Libra Colour. Depending on your device, you’ll see firmware version 4.38.23429 (on older readers) or 4.43.23418 (on newer ones). Instapaper support seems to be the only real addition in either build, so if you’ve been waiting on fresh annotation tools or stylus upgrades, you’ll need to keep waiting.

It’s worth noting, however, that rollout hasn’t been entirely uniform. According to Reddit users, the update isn’t appearing everywhere just yet. Several Kobo owners on Reddit report still waiting on the new Instapaper integration to hit their devices, suggesting availability may vary by region. Here in Hawaii, the update didn’t appear on my Kobo Libra Colour until the morning of August 27.

To get started, update your device over Wi-Fi. You can find available updates in the Settings menu under Device information by tapping Check for updates. Once the feature is live, you’ll see an announcement screen explaining that Pocket is out and Instapaper is in. If, for some reason, you do not, look for Instapaper under More Articles. I had to restart my device for the new option to appear, then sign in to Instapaper via the QR code.

For Kobo owners, this is a straightforward swap. If you’ve been using Pocket, you’ll need to migrate your saved articles to Instapaper (export tools are available), but otherwise, the workflow remains familiar: save content from the web, sync, and dive in later without distractions. Whether the transition feels like an upgrade will depend on how much you value Instapaper’s pared-back approach.

