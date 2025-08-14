Alleged Kindle Petit Color prototype surfaces amid leaker’s claims of Amazon fallout

TL;DR A Reddit user posted images of an alleged Kindle Petit Color prototype with a Kaleido 3 color E-Ink display.

Claimed features include “progressive color” text, adjustable saturation, detachable bezels, and a November 2025 launch.

The leaker says a larger ”Kindle Carta Color” is also in development, but none of these details are confirmed.

Every so often, a corporate dispute spills out in public. In the tech world, that can mean unreleased hardware suddenly hitting the internet. That’s what appears to have happened here, as a Portuguese-language post on Reddit claims to show an unannounced Kindle model. It was shared by a self-described former Amazon associate who says they cut ties with the company and plan to leak more.

In the post on the r/kindle subreddit, the user — who appears to be based in Brazil — shared photos of what they call a prototype Kindle Petit Color: a compact e-reader with a Kaleido 3 color E-Ink display. The images show colorful book covers and text on a white device labeled “prototype” and “not for resale.”

The leaker says it can apply “progressive color” to text and interface elements, smoothly shifting hues through up to four shades as you read. It also allows saturation adjustments for more vibrant results than Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft, the latest version of which was launched just last month in the US. The prototype lacks a front light, but the source claims the final version will include one.

They allege the Petit Color will launch in November 2025 in white or black, alongside detachable bezels in Green Leaf, Deep Purple, Chromatic Gray, and a “Mermaid” gradient that changes from pink to teal depending on the viewing angle. It’s said to be slightly smaller than the 11th-generation Kindle and cheaper than the Colorsoft.

The leaker also claimed that Amazon is developing a larger “Kindle Carta Color” with an almost A4-sized display, though they say they’re not directly involved in that project.

None of these details are confirmed, and a scorned former associate isn’t exactly an objective source. Posting prototype images without authorization can breach non-disclosure agreements, but the poster appears unfazed by any such obligation. For now, the alleged Petit Color remains firmly in leak territory.

