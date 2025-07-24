Amazon launches a cheaper color Kindle and its first model for kids

TL;DR Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle Colorsoft 16GB and a new Kindle Colorsoft Kids model.

The Kids version includes a year of Amazon Kids Plus, a colorful case, and parental controls.

Both devices use the same color screen as last year’s model, which we didn’t love.

Amazon is still betting on color E-Ink, even if it had a somewhat rocky start last year. The company just added two more devices to its Kindle Colorsoft lineup: a cheaper 16GB version and a new Kindle Colorsoft Kids. Both are available starting today.

As outlined in Amazon’s press release, the 16GB Colorsoft costs $249.99, shaving $30 off the Signature Edition from last year by dropping the wireless charging and cutting the storage in half. Otherwise, it’s the same device, complete with the same color screen, adjustable warm light, and ability to highlight text in different colors.

The new Kids version is the first color Kindle aimed at younger readers. It’s priced at $269.99 and includes a year of Amazon Kids Plus, a colorful protective case, and Amazon’s usual suite of parental controls. Amazon says kids who read comics and graphic novels on Kindle spend nearly 50% more time reading than average, so this move makes sense.

Both models use the same Colorsoft display that debuted last year. At the time, Amazon’s first color Kindle was met with some skepticism from us. We found the display resolution frustrating, which drops to 150ppi in color mode, as well as the lack of any real note-taking features. Some buyers also reported screen tint issues that led to delays and a promised software fix.

Amazon hasn’t changed the hardware here, but it’s clearly hoping these new additions will broaden the appeal, either to those who didn’t want to spend $280 for the Signature Edition or to families looking for a kid-friendly option.

