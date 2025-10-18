Amazon says the Kindle Colorsoft isn't great for reading books, and I agree

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Amazon rarely undercuts its own products, but when the company quietly slipped a caveat into the FAQ for its new Colorsoft Kindle, it made one thing abundantly clear: if you care about crisp, black-and-white reading, buy something else. As someone who still acts like they’ll earn a pizza party if they read enough books, I spend a lot of time with my Kindle. Amazon’s honest take doesn’t surprise me (and won’t surprise anyone who’s read on both types of e-reader), but it’s a rare day I find myself agreeing with the company about anything.

Do you prefer a black and white or color e-ink display on your e-reader? 54 votes Black and white 56 % Color 28 % I am indifferent. 6 % I don't use an e-reader. 11 %

Kindle Colorsoft’s honest fine print

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Amazon’s disclaimer candidly admits that the Colorsoft’s display sacrifices sharpness and contrast compared to the brand’s traditional e-readers. It actually suggests readers who want “a slightly crisper black-and-white experience” stick to the regular Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Scribe. That’s corporate-speak for things may look fuzzy on the product you’re currently shopping, but keep shopping from our lineup. Kudos to the PR team for drafting that one up.

The truth is, color E-Ink has always been a compromise. The E-Ink Kaleido 3 display brings versatility to images and content, but tops out at 150 ppi, or half the resolution of Amazon’s best monochrome panels. Add a color filter layer to a perfectly legible monochrome panel and you’ll get softer text, muddier blacks, and the nagging sense that your book’s been printed on damp paper. It simply dilutes what makes E-Ink great in the first place: high contrast, low eye strain, and paper-like readability. It even slows page turns by roughly a third compared to the Paperwhite, something I notice immediately when flipping or annotating.

Color E-Ink makes sacrifices in sharpness and speed that I'm not here for.

In short, color e-readers are a downgrade if all you want to do is devour your summer reading list. I’ve read on everything from Kaleido 3 to Carta 1300 panels, and the pattern never changes: once you add color, you lose contrast. Meanwhile, my standard grayscale Kindle delivers all the joy of an old-school book without the paper cuts. For pure, uninhibited reading, traditional black-and-white e-readers are crisp, efficient, and satisfyingly familiar. Until color E-Ink can match the legibility and speed of grayscale panels, it belongs as a niche feature, not as shoppers’ go-to flagship option.

A case for color

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Of course, some content genuinely shines on a color e-reader in a way that falls flat in black-and-white. That’s why the tech was invented. Comics, textbooks, children’s books, and magazines all benefit from personality that grayscale can’t capture, and for those, the resolution trade-off can be worth it. If a device has stylus support, I’ll always swoon for the color model. Who doesn’t love organizing their margin notes by hue? My handwriting will still be illegible, but at least it’ll be color-coded chaos.

So no, color-justifying use cases aren’t niche. For every Kindle user parked under a beach umbrella with a novel, tons of users load up their devices with graphic books, data-heavy PDFs, cookbooks, or quilting patterns. There are countless ways color earns its keep, and plenty of readers who simply want a break from their glowing OLED tablets. Whether a Colorsoft Kindle, Kobo Libra Colour, or any other hued e-reader fits your lifestyle depends entirely on what you read.

There are plenty of content types that benefit from color, I just don't read enough of them.

I just don’t consume enough visually interesting content to justify sacrificing readability. I’m not immune to the draw; I love seeing color on my homescreen and book covers, but I love my traditional experience even more. If, like me, you’re mostly getting lost in Stephen King, Rebecca Yarros, or the latest New York Times best-selling memoir, stick with a black-and-white model. You can always Google the cover art for your five seconds of appreciation.

Kindle’s identity is etched in black-and-white

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In a market addicted to feature bloat, Amazon’s transparency matters. Instead of pretending that color E-Ink has finally arrived, the company acknowledges that rainbow reading is still experimental. That admission preserves the Kindle’s core identity. Shoppers who need it can explore color, and for everyone else, the Paperwhite and Oasis lines remain sacred for readers chasing the purest, distraction-free experience.

The best move companies can make is to offer selection and be transparent.

So yes, Amazon just admitted its Colorsoft Kindle isn’t great for reading. Honesty may not help it sell more colored Kindles, but I’ll happily keep staying up too late on my black-and-white model, even if I’m no longer earning prizes from the public library.

Follow