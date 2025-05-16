I swapped paper notes for a Kindle Scribe (2024) and it finally solved my notebook anxiety

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) The 2024 Kindle Scribe offers plenty of refinement for avid note-takers looking for a paper-like experience. The large display, excellent lighting, and improved stylus all make the device a powerful companion for readers. While it misses a few premium features like color and waterproofing, it delivers in usability and build.

My nightstand is stacked with abandoned notebooks. Most haven’t seen a single pen mark because I’m always paralyzed by the need to find the perfect use for its pages. With updated features, useful AI tools, and a paper-like writing experience, the Kindle Scribe 2 — officially known as the Kindle Scribe (2024) — finally outsmarted my deeply unserious perfectionism. In fact, it quickly replaced both my excessive journal supply and my bookshelf.

An e-reader to start

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’m all about squeezing my entire summer reading list into a single, pocket-sized device. Amazon’s Kindles are some of the most popular e-readers around, and prioritizing portability, I’ve always gone for the most compact model. The 2024 Kindle Scribe, however, is a much larger option that blends robust note-taking tools with a premium reading experience.

Of course, it’s not the first Kindle to do so. The device largely follows the formula of the original 2022 Scribe. On the hardware front, it keeps the same 10.2-inch, 300 ppi E Ink screen, though now with new white borders more reminiscent of an actual notebook. Extra width of bezel on one side lets me hold the reader without inadvertently turning pages, and the device orients itself whichever way I flip it. Compared to the original Scribe, overall size and weight are unchanged (so my old accessories still work). It’s a whale of a tablet if you’re coming from the 6.2-inch base Kindle, but for note-taking, its size is perfect.

The Kindle Scribe (2024) is still quite large, mirroring the size and weight of the previous generation.

Under the hood, the tablet runs on the same old 1GHz MediaTek processor and 1GB of RAM. The lighting system remains excellent with 25 LEDs offering adjustable brightness and color temperature, plus an auto-brightness option. You can also schedule warm lighting if, like me, your reading hours stretch into the night. If, like Batman, you only read in black, dark mode is also still an option.

The glare-free display is still grayscale only, so it’s not ideal for graphic novels (or Batman comics, for that matter). For this model, though, the Scribe adds an updated coating designed to make the display feel more like real paper. The result is a writing experience I’m genuinely obsessed with, but more on that below. If you haven’t used a style in a while, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

With adjustable brightness and warmth, the Kindle Scribe (2024) offers a pleasant, customizable reading experience.

Unfortunately, like your favorite marble notebook, it’s still not waterproof. If your tumbler of ice water tips over, squeaking loudly as you scramble for paper towels is not an unreasonable reaction (even if your partner judges you for it). At this price, I would have liked to see waterproofing, but for now, reading on an inner tube remains off the table. The 2024 Scribe comes in classic tungsten or a new Jade Metallic and, unfailingly biased toward anything green, I naturally find the Jade Metallic highly attractive.

A notebook at heart

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Yet the tablet would just be an oversized e-reader without its writing functionality. Luckily, it pairs a fantastic stylus with a diverse offering of digital notebooks. As a serial list-maker and compulsive doodler, I constantly purchase notebooks and fancy pens (I’m a sucker for anything in unusual colors). These electronic alternatives are the answer to the hoarder’s prayer I didn’t know I was making. The Kindle Scribe (2024) supports eighteen templates, from blank and ruled pages to planners and habit trackers. There’s even blank sheet music for aspiring composers and dotted pages for playing that box game you learned as a kid while waiting for your grilled cheese at the diner. I gravitate toward the lined templates for neatness but love the blank ones for complete freedom.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

While testing it for the past few weeks, I’ve used the Scribe for everything from storyboarding a photo shoot to jotting down packing lists. I’ve doodled in it at the dentist’s office and used it to map out a loose itinerary for visiting friends. Raised in a house with six snooping siblings, I’d never risk keeping a juicy diary, but I’ve turned the Scribe into a journal of sorts for my six-month-old, jotting down milestones and funny parenting moments. I even (tried to) trace her impossibly small hands for the world’s simplest, mess-free Mother’s Day craft.

Taking (and storing) notes on Amazon's flagship e-reader is a game changer.

Unlike with physical notebooks, I can go completely over the top, giving any topic its own notebook without hesitation. I don’t have to regret how I used a page or worry about neatly tearing one out. I also love the ability to organize notebooks into folders. Best of all, they all live in one slim device I can toss into a bag or tuck into a drawer.

The updated premium stylus (bundled with the tablet and styled in that same gorgeous green) features an improved tip and a soft, rubberized eraser. It’s lightweight and comfortable to hold, and the better weight distribution makes writing feel more natural than ever. The eraser even mimics the feel of a real one and works surprisingly well onscreen.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There’s a brief moment of ghosting when you backtrack, but it vanishes with a quick screen refresh. (Eight-year-old me wishes it were shaped like a pizza or a panda, but I accept the professional gumdrop design.)

With its updated display and stylus, the 2nd gen Kindle Scribe offers a pen and paper like experience.

Overall, the writing experience is addictively good. The stylus is highly responsive and genuinely feels like writing with good old-fashioned pen and paper. It still includes a customizable shortcut button, which is incredibly handy for switching between pen types or tools like sticky notes or canvas. It attaches magnetically to the side of the Kindle and the connection is strong enough, but not foolproof. I ended up getting a case with a pen slot so I don’t have to regularly go digging through the bottom of my bag or the folds of my comforter to find it.

Where book meets pen

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, the Scribe isn’t just an accordion of notebooks, it’s also a Kindle, and for many users, the ability to scribble in actual books is its biggest draw (no pun intended). With the 2024 model, you can still underline and highlight your favorite text, but now you can also start writing anywhere on the page.

My childhood librarian spurred an unrootable fear of writing in books, even ones I own. On the Scribe, I can write directly on the page of any PDF or Amazon-purchased book, and, with Active Canvas, I can do so without opening a separate note or canvas. Whatever I jot down stays put, even if I tweak the layout later. The note anchors to the spot, bumping text to fit, and I can resize or shift it around with my finger at will.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I can still use the margin option as well, but now that view slides out to offer even more space than before. The Scribe also still supports sticky notes, though I find those cumbersome. Using Active Canvas or the margin canvas is smooth, intuitive, and an incredibly useful way to annotate books guilt-free. Needless to say, if I had this device while reading Game of Thrones I may have had an easier time keeping track of all the characters and their deaths. But probably not.

Active Canvas allows you to write anywhere on the page.

Importantly, Active Canvas only works seamlessly with Amazon’s own content, but you can use Send to Kindle to make it work with a PDF or sideloaded file as well. If you’re as nerdy as me, you can also use the Scribe for crosswords and other puzzle books, and there are plenty of titles made specifically for it on Amazon. It feels just like doing paper versions, only now it’s easier to throw in a bag without crumpling your work, and you don’t have to hunt down a chewed-up pencil.

Another standout addition this year is a new AI tool that can generate brief summaries of handwritten notes. It’s surprisingly helpful for storing the thoughts I jotted down before coffee and swore would make sense later. I can generate a summary with just a few taps, name the note based on it, and even share it via email. The AI tool isn’t perfect, though, and struggles with scattered notes like multi-column lists. It did pretty well deciphering my handwriting, but it’s probably best for people with organized minds.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

A writer-friendly e-reader isn’t revolutionary. However, the 2024 Kindle Scribe brings thoughtful design tweaks and new AI tools that make note-taking feel effortless, especially if, like me, you usually hesitate to “ruin” a pristine notebook. The writing experience is genuinely satisfying, and the device itself is sleek and well-built. It’s a fantastic companion for anyone looking for a reusable, infinite stack of notebooks and a packable library. I personally would have loved this in college to lighten the weight of my bag.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) offers a fantastic writing experience on a trusted e-reader.

That said, it’s a little bulky for casual reading, and I wouldn’t recommend it unless you’re specifically excited about the note-taking features. For a straight bookworm’s companion, you’re better off with the other two 2024 Kindle refreshes: the Amazon Kindle ($109.99 at Amazon) or Kindle Paperwhite ($159.99 at Amazon). If you already own the 2022 model, you’ll also still get the same software updates, so it’s probably not worth the upgrade just yet.

On the flip side, you can also shop outside the Kindle family for a powerful digital notebook if reading isn’t your top priority. For example, the reMarkable 2 ($429 at Amazon) won’t support Kindle books, but it does offer a great design and a streamlined note-taking experience, though only in grayscale. The company’s premium model, the reMarkable Paper Pro ($629 at Amazon), features a larger color display and a more professional design for long-form writing, especially paired with the brand’s keyboard. For a more affordable, portable alternative with a color display, check out the ONYX BOOX Go Color 7 ($249.99 at Amazon).

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) Large display • Great battery life • Stylus support • AI note taking MSRP: $419.99 E-reader with premium stylus E-readers are great for consuming books, an e-reader with a stylus becomes a powerful tool for classes or meetings. The Amazon Kindle Scribe 2024 is just that, a 10.2-inch anti-glare tablet with the Amazon Premium Pen stylus. Highlight your textbook, take notes, or just doodle for fun with up to 12 weeks of battery life. See price at Amazon Positives Paper-like writing experience

Paper-like writing experience Large 10.2-inch display for note-taking

Large 10.2-inch display for note-taking Useful Active Canvas and added AI features

Useful Active Canvas and added AI features Refined stylus with ergonomic eraser

Refined stylus with ergonomic eraser Attractive color ways Cons No performance upgrades

No performance upgrades Grayscale only

Grayscale only Still not waterproof