Save a huge 32% as the Kindle Colorsoft 16GB drops back to its Black Friday price

The early deals of the Amazon Big Spring Sale aren’t all about headphones and smart home gear — there’s something here for bookworms too. Amazon has dropped the Kindle Colorsoft 16GB to just $169.99 ahead of the event, matching the lowest price we last saw during last year’s Black Friday frenzy. Kindle Colorsoft 16GB for $169.99 ($80 off)

This is the more affordable version of Amazon’s color Kindle, which launched last year as a cheaper alternative to the Signature Edition. It drops a few extras like wireless charging and halves the storage, but otherwise you’re getting the same experience — including the 7-inch Colorsoft display, adjustable warm light, and waterproof design.

The color screen is the obvious upgrade compared to your classic Kindle. The device is still very much an e-reader first, but the added color makes a difference for things like book covers, comics, and highlighting text in different shades. For most standard novels, the experience isn’t dramatically different, but it does add a bit more flexibility depending on what you read.

You’re also getting the usual Kindle perks, including access to millions of titles in the Kindle Store, support for Kindle Unlimited, and battery life that can stretch up to eight weeks on a single charge. Like other recent Kindles, it charges over USB-C and is designed to be easy on the eyes, whether you’re reading in bright sunlight or at night.

If you liked the idea of the Colorsoft but didn’t want to pay the $250 retail price, this is your chance to save. Hit the widget above to find the deal.

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