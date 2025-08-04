These are my 5 favorite e-book reader apps, but one leaps out from the page

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I rarely take just one book along when I travel. If there’s a paperback I’m particularly interested in, I’ll find space in my bag. But usually, my Android tablet, loaded with a mix of classics, cookbooks, and non-fiction, usually serves as my e-reader.

While Android tablets (or even Android smartphones) aren’t created as dedicated e-readers, it’s now easier than ever to enjoy a book on your device. There are many excellent e-book reader apps available.

I’ve thoroughly tested the five apps below, but one stands out.

Readera

Readera is my favorite e-book reader for Android, and it’s not even close. It fits perfectly on my older Samsung tablet and doesn’t skimp on features.

Let’s start with supported file types. Readera can display the usual formats like EPUB, DOC, and MOBI but also supports DJVU, CHM, and AZW3. You can even browse PDFs or display two files side-by-side using Android’s built-in split-screen mode.

Readera has a homely feel reminiscent of older Android versions. The Settings menu contains a comprehensive list of everything you might want to tweak, while the app’s book cards display all the information you need. You can also organize your extensive library into collections.

When it’s time to read, the app offers the standard options and more. You can switch between various color modes to suit your lighting, adjust fonts and font thickness, line spacing, and more. Readera’s visual presentation is the closest to an actual paper book of all the apps I’ve tried.

The app is free, but a premium version offers additional organization and visual customization options. I don’t think it’s necessary, but it might be worth it for larger libraries.

Moon+ Reader

Moon+ Reader was one of the first e-book reader apps I used on Android, and it still holds a special place in my heart.

I love the visual representation of books in your library when you open the app. It’s reminiscent of music streaming apps. It’s an exceptional library management tool, integrating files from cloud storage services like Dropbox, your local network, and online libraries like Project Gutenberg. It’s perfect if you’re an avid reader of classics.

In terms of visuals, Moon+ Reader offers more themes that mimic the speckled paper of older books. I find this distracting, but you might appreciate it. The reader also has a tilt-to-turn-the-page feature, which sounds great for hands-free bedtime reading.

Moon+ Reader also has one of the best highlighting systems I’ve used on any e-book reader app. Simply highlight the text you want, and you can underline, strikethrough, color, or create a note related to that text. It’s brilliant for denser books that require constant cross-referencing, like Joyce’s Ulysses.

Moon+ Reader is free, but ads support it. You can remove them by watching a video, paying a small fee for a month’s relief, or unlocking the app for life.

Librera

Librera is a wonderfully clean yet adaptable e-book reader. Its UI is reminiscent of the original Material design language, with a search bar up top and a sorting option for larger libraries. The original Material-like UI also looks great on my older tablet. However, the possibilities it provides when you open a book stand out.

Tap on a novel, and Librera will ask if you want to read it in Scroll mode, Book mode, or Musician’s mode — a mode I have no idea how to use but should be great for pianists.

Reading mode also offers a useful context menu that allows web searches of specific words or phrases, searches via installed dictionaries, and the option to share text. It’s not as granular as Moon+ Reader or Readera, but that’s part of Librera’s charm.

FBReader

FBReader is perhaps the least flashy app on this list, but that’s good. Its straightforward, neat design offers the bare essentials, and that’s all I need. I’d recommend this app for those who aren’t too tech-inclined. Plugins allow you to easily add functionality to the app. These open up support for comic books, integration with Windows book management software Calibre, and additional formats.

The app can access content on various network libraries, including FBReader’s cloud network (you must create an account or log in through your Google account).

FBReader has a Premium app option, but I’ve never felt the need to pay. The free app currently covers most users’ needs.

Lithium

Finally, Lithium is a wonderfully lightweight e-book reader for modern devices. It offers all the essential settings and options you could want, including various customization options to craft the perfect e-reading experience, surface-level highlight support, and a sync service if you’re willing to pay for the premium version.

Lithium’s setup procedure is perhaps the best of all the apps on this list. It automatically detects e-books on your device and lists them on a digital shelf. Recently read books are placed at the top left of this shelf, making them easy to recall.

I also enjoy the speed at which Lithium loads books. The rather hefty Ulysses took just a few seconds to spring to life on my older Samsung tablet, while other apps on this list took a little more time.

That’s it for my list of favorite Android e-book readers. While I’d recommend Readera for now, my tastes change, and all apps on this list are worth trying.

