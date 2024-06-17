Where is my June Pixel Feature Drop? Don't worry, you're not alone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon and T-Mobile Pixel users still haven’t gotten the June Feature Drop update.

The Pixel June update started rolling out on June 11, 2024.

All phone updates are great, but they are particularly fun for Pixel owners, especially those with Feature Drops, such as the last update that started rolling out on June 11, 2024. We’re excited to get all the new features, but the rollout hasn’t been as smooth this time. It seems Verizon and T-Mobile Pixel users still haven’t gotten their updates, nearly a week after.

If you’ve been destroying the “Check for Update” button this whole time, maybe it’s time to give it a break. This appears to be a widespread issue. As our friends from Droid-Life have discovered, this is a common topic around Reddit, and Verizon hasn’t updated its support page with the new info. This essentially tells us that, at least on Verizon’s side, the update isn’t ready to hit your device yet.

Additionally, I haven’t received the update on my unlocked Google Pixel 8a, and I am on neither of these networks. This is even more frustrating as it may signify that the issue extends past the two carriers. I’ve also been spamming the “Check for Update” button, along with all of you, with no luck.

This is quite a bummer, as the latest update is significant. It comes with great improvements, such as Gemini Nano support for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a devices. There is also the new Bicycle Fall Detection for Pixel Watch, better HDR+ image capture, and more. You can check out a detailed post on the June Pixel update here.

Sadly, all you can really do for now is continue waiting, which can be pretty frustrating. One of the known benefits of getting a Pixel has long been the fact that these devices usually get updates sooner. Having to wait so long is not common. It makes us wonder if there are some carrier-specific adaptations that are taking longer. But then again, my Pixel 8a is also behind schedule, so it may just be a slower-than-usual rollout.

