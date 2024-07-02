July 2024 Android security patch here for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The July 2024 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone or the Pixel Tablet, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.

Last month, we saw the latest Pixel Feature Drop, which included a slew of brand new features. Unfortunately, that means this month’s update only has a handful of security updates and some bug fixes. In other words, it’s not incredibly exciting. For new and exciting features you’ll need to wait until September, which is when we expect the next Feature Drop.

However, we also expect the Pixel 9 series to launch in August, and along with that, we expect the stable launch of Android 15. So there could be a significant upgrade on the way before the next Feature Drop.

For now, though, you can see the full changelog for the July 2024 patch.

You can always manually update if you don’t want to wait for the OTA alert on your Pixel phone or tablet. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below. Don’t have a Pixel? The Google Pixel 8a ($499 at Amazon) is new, inexpensive, and will receive software updates until 2031.

July 2024 Android security patch links Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

