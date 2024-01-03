Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
January 2024 Android security patch has arrived for Google Pixel devices
- The January 2024 security patches are rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones and Pixel Tablet.
- This month’s update mostly only fixes bugs.
- The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on the device and carrier.
It’s a new year and Google is starting 2024 off on the right foot with the release of the latest security patch for Pixel devices. January 2024’s Android security patch will be available for Pixel smartphones — like the Pixel 8 series and older — and the Pixel Tablet.
The changes included in the January 2023 Android Security Bulletin were detailed today. In addition to the Android security bulletin, Google has a couple of security patches for its Pixel devices as well in the Pixel Update Bulletin.
According to the announcement, the patch is rolling out today and it will continue to roll out over the next week. The process will reportedly happen in phases depending on your carrier and device.
This month’s update includes:
- Fix for users facing Camera crashes in certain conditions
- Fix for users facing a flashing black screen when playing video in certain conditions
- Fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard in certain conditions
- Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions
If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone or the Pixel Tablet, you can start the update by heading over to System Settings. You can also update manually or wait for the OTA notification. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below.
January 2024 Android security patch links for Google Pixels
This security patch is not very big as it mostly just fixes a few bugs here and there.
Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.
- Google Pixel Fold (felix)
- Google Pixel Tablet (tangorpro)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro (husky)
- Google Pixel 8 (shiba)
- Google Pixel 7a (lynx)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (cheetah)
- Google Pixel 7 (panther)
- Google Pixel 6a (bluejay)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro (raven)
- Google Pixel 6 (oriole)
- Google Pixel 5a (barbet)