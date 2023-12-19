Janitor AI "failed to fetch"? Here's how you can try to fix it

While other chatbot platforms like Character.ai are probably more popular, Janitor AI certainly services a niche — and usually, that niche is NSFW content that some other platforms won’t allow. If that’s being interrupted by “failed to fetch” errors, there are a few tactics you can use to cope with them and resume chatting.

How to fix Janitor AI’s “failed to fetch” error

As its name implies, a "failed to fetch" error means Janitor AI is having trouble grabbing important data from servers. That narrows down the list of potential fixes, and your best bet is to run through the troubleshooting steps below in order. Simply stop whenever things are back to normal (such as they can be with Janitor, that is). Doublecheck your network connection. Naturally, if your internet connection is weak or non-existent, everything's going to come to a screeching halt. Make sure you have reliable cellular, Wi-Fi, or (on computers only) Ethernet. If you're not sure, try visiting other websites or using other apps, depending on how you're accessing Janitor. If one connection method is flaky, try switching to another as a fallback.

Check Janitor AI's server status. The site itself sometimes has technical difficulties, being in beta and having to serve up real-time AI to a hungry audience. While there's no official service status page, you can check the official X feed for news on downtime, or poke around the Janitor AI Discord server.

Clear your browser cache. If you're using the web version of the service, there could be bad cache data on your end creating a miscommunication. Follow our guide to clearing the cache on any browser.

Try a different browser. As an alternative to the last step, or if that didn't work, you might have better luck with other web browsers. They all have their quirks, so it could be that one will be more responsive than your normal go-to.

Restart the app you're using. Whether you're using a browser or the dedicated Janitor AI app, there could be some temporary cache- or process-related glitch that will be resolved with a restart.

Manually clear the app's cache. This only applies to Android users, but you can scrub the Janitor AI app cache if you want to be thorough. The closest iPhone and iPad owners can get is restarting the app.

Restart your phone, tablet, or computer. While it's unlikely, there could potentially be some system-level cache or process glitch that will vanish with a reboot, like something related to your network connection. If you've got this far, it can't hurt to try.

Reinstall the Janitor AI app. If the "failed to fetch" error has persisted through every step up until this point, your last resort (if you're on mobile) is deleting the Janitor AI app entirely and reinstalling it. This probably won't accomplish anything, since the error is network-based, but we can't rule out some deep-seated software bug. As long as you can remember your login credentials, you should be back to chatting in a few minutes.

