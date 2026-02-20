Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus deal: My favorite power station drops to record-low price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a power station with battery capacity to throw around, my pick would be the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus. This thing has juice, and right now you can get it for $2,799, saving you a whopping $1,500 off the retail price. Buy the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus for just $2,799 ($1,500 off)

This offer is available directly from Jackery. It’s part of the brand’s “winter sale”. This campaign ends on February 26, so you have nearly a week more to get in on this offer.

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus A true whole-home solution While very large, heavy, and expensive, the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus is a very capable power station that can work as a whole-home battery backup solution. The 5,040Wh battery capacity is among the most generous, and it comes with plenty of features and ports. It's also made by one of the most respected brands in the industry. See price at Jackery Save $1,500.00

It’s hard to pick the right power station, especially when there is so much money at stake. I mean, these things are far from cheap! The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus retails for $4,299! It’s nice to save on something with such a price tag, and today’s deal drops it to a record-low $2,799.

Don’t get me wrong, that’s still a chunky amount of change! That said, you’re saving $1,500, and if you really care for battery capacity, it’s hard to beat it. This thing comes with a huge 5,040Wh battery capacity. It beats most other large capacity power stations, and by quite a bit. To put things into perspective, that’s enough to run a TV for about two days straight, or your average fridge for about 110 hours. Not only does it have a bunch of juice, but it is also very powerful. There are very few appliances it can’t run, thanks to the 7,200W maximum output. These speeds can only be achieved using the NEMA L14-30R AC or NEMA 14-50 ports, though. The regular AC outlets are limited to 2,400W.

You’ll enjoy plenty of ports, too. The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus comes with four AC outlets, two USB-C connections, two USB-A ports, a car socket, and two NEMA ports. There are plenty of features to be enjoyed here, too. The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus offers quite a complete experience. Aside from being able to charge general appliances, it can be connected to your home’s wiring via the Transfer Switch. It also supports up to 4,000W of solar input, as well as 20ms UPS support and direct power to RV or EV owners. And if the 5,040Wh capacity isn’t enough, you can buy expansion packs. I also happen to like the shorter design, at least compared to its direct competitor, the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus. The lower center of gravity makes it easier to take around. It has wheels and a handle, too.

Want in on this deal? This power station has never been cheaper. If you’ve been considering investing in a beefy power station, this is your chance! If you want to take a look at some great alternatives first, here is our list of the best power stations.

