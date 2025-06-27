Jackery Explorer 300 Plus power station drops by $100.99!

Power banks are portable but underpowered, while power stations are powerful but can be huge. If you need something that is capable, yet still portable, here’s a really nice proposition. The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station is easy to carry and can handle most of your charging needs. It’s also $100.99 off today, bringing the cost down to $199! Buy the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $199 ($100.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal,” and the discount is applied automatically. Just add it to your cart and check out!

Jackery is likely the most recognized power station brand around, and it makes products for all kinds of users. This one is for those who need both power and mobility. It measures just 9.1 x 6.6 x 6.1 inches, making it pretty manageable. Given its 8-pound weight, carrying also won’t cause much fatigue.

Despite its smaller size, it is a very capable little power station. It has a 288Wh battery capacity, which means it has enough juice to charge an average phone about 13 times. It can also run a TV for over four hours or a mini fridge for 2.5 hours. And yes, it can handle these appliances. This is thanks to the 300W output and the inclusion of an AC outlet.

Aside from the standard AC connection, it has a 100W USB-C port, a secondary 30W USB-C, a 15W USB-A connection, and a car socket. It even comes with an integrated light, so the dark nights in remote locations will have nothing on you. And when the sun comes out, you can even recharge it using a 40W solar panel (sold separately).

This is also a pretty smart power station. You can connect to it using the official app, via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. There, you monitor and control everything, update the software, and more.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus this whole year, so make sure to sign up for this deal if you’ve been looking for a portable power station. We’re not sure how long the sale will last, and it’s a really nice one!