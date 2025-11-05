Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Power Station hits new record-low price (Here's our coupon!)

There are plenty of great power stations out there, and my favorite ones are the mid-tier models with a balance between portability and power. For example, the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station is not exactly small, but it is relatively easy to carry around and can still run most power-hungry appliances. You can also get it at a new record-low price thanks to our exclusive coupon! Buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station for just $349 ($450 off)

This offer is available from Wellbots, and it requires a coupon code. Just use the coupon code AAJACK80 during checkout to get the full discount.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station isn’t ultra-portable at 9.72 x 8.82 x 12.87in and 23.8lbs. That’s still easy to carry around the house, though, or to throw in the trunk and take on your adventures. Not to mention, what it lacks in portability, it makes up for in power.

This unit comes with a pretty large 1,070Wh battery capacity. This means it can charge an average smartphone over 70 times! You’re not exactly getting it to charge your smartphone, though. We are just using that example to help you understand its capabilities.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station comes with a capable 1,500W output (with support for 3,000W peaks). This means it can also run much more demanding appliances, such as full fridges, coffee machines, heaters, and more. Just check your device’s specs to make sure the wattage is sufficient.

The max output can be achieved using the three AC outlets. Additionally, you will get access to a couple of USB-C ports; one can reach 100W, while the other two are limited to 30W. Additionally, there’s an 18W USB-A connection and a car socket.

The input options are also really nice. You can charge it in about an hour using an AC outlet. There’s also car charging and up to 400W solar panel recharging.

Again, this is a price we’ve never seen before, and you can only access this offer using our coupon. Jump on this deal while you can! It expires on November 13th, but who knows if stock will run out before then!

