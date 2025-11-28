iRobot’s Black Friday deals drop feature-packed robot vacs to as low as $149

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

There’s never a shortage of cleaning to do once the holidays roll around, as people visit and pine needles appear out of thin air. Black Friday has at least made one part easier this year, with iRobot cutting prices on three of its latest models at Amazon. The Roomba deals cover everything from a flagship auto-empty system to an entry-level LiDAR bot, so there’s something for most budgets.

The Roomba Max 705 Vac is the priciest of the bunch. Still, at $549 in the sale, it’s a massive $350 off, and it brings the full feature stack: extreme suction, anti-tangle rubber brushes, ClearView LiDAR mapping, and object recognition smart enough to dodge socks, cords, and even pet waste. The AutoEmpty Dock can trap weeks’ worth of debris in a sealed bag, and the robot can switch suction levels automatically for carpets and high-traffic spots. iRobot Roomba Max 705 Vac for $549 ($350 off)

Moving to a vacuum-and-mop option, the Roomba Plus 405 Combo (G185) drops to $399 ($400 off). Its dual spinning pads and SmartScrub mode handle stuck-on messes properly rather than just wiping over them, and the AutoWash Dock rinses and dries the pads so they’re ready for the next job. LiDAR mapping, zone targeting, and carpet detection are all here too, making it one of the more complete hybrid cleaners at this price. iRobot Roomba Plus 405 for $399 ($400 off)

Those looking for something simple but still capable should consider the Roomba 105 Vac, which falls to just $149 ($150 off). Despite its low price, it utilizes the same ClearView LiDAR navigation system, offers 70x suction power over older 600-series bots, and supports room scheduling, keep-out zones, and recharge-and-resume capabilities. It’s a straightforward floor keeper for anyone who wants reliable coverage without buying into docking towers or mop systems. iRobot Roomba 105 for $149 ($150 off)

You’ll do well to find better Robot vacuum offers in the sale. If you’re interested in knowing what other tech is available at a cut-rate, check out our Black Friday deals hub.

