Is the iPhone SE 4 launching this month? Here's what the latest rumors suggest

TL;DR An anonymous Twitter user with a proven track record claimed Apple will release the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 in January.

A more reputable leaker has now disagreed with that statement, suggesting the affordable devices won’t launch this month.

Apple will reportedly announce the budget-friendly iPhone and iPad models by April, possibly in March.

The iPhone SE 4 release is expected to be the most exciting of its kind, as the affordable phone will likely adopt higher-end design elements and technology. These could include a modern, iPhone 14-like exterior that does away with the prehistoric look and Apple Intelligence support. Recently, an anonymous leaker claimed Apple would launch the iPhone SE 4 in January, but this may not be the case after all.

Earlier this week, a private Twitter account with a proven track record stated that Apple would release the iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, iOS 18.3, and iPadOS 18.3 this month. Mark Gurman has now refuted these remarks, suggesting that Apple will launch the affordable devices and software updates separately.

So, while iOS and iPadOS 18.3 could debut in just a few weeks, the affordable iDevices are expected to follow in the usual spring release window. Typically, the company announces new SE phones in March, and Gurman believes the devices will be out by April if all goes smoothly.

Beyond the release date, Majin Bu stated last month that Apple would retire the SE branding and call the device iPhone 16E. The leaker in question has a mixed track record, so it’s unclear if that’ll actually be the case. Nevertheless, given how substantial the upgrade is rumored to be, Apple may want to separate it from the infamous SE line. Associating it with the iPhone 16 line and maintaining a sub-$500 price could entice more customers to buy it.

