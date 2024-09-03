iPhone SE 4 could finally catch up to Androids from 2010s

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE may feature an OLED panel for the first time, marking the end of LCD iPhones’ era.

The iPhone SE 4 will likely stick to the 60Hz refresh rate, as Apple restricts the 120Hz ProMotion technology to its flagship mobile devices.

Some Android phones have offered OLED panels since 2010, while Apple’s first OLED smartphone was 2017’s iPhone X.

While the iPhone 16 series launches in just a few days, many budget-conscious customers are eyeing the forthcoming iPhone SE 4 instead. The device is rumored to finally retire the prehistoric chassis and adopt a more modern design that better aligns with Apple’s flagship models. It could also be the first SE model to adopt an OLED panel, as a fresh report suggests that Apple will never release an LCD iPhone ever again.

Nikkei Asia has just corroborated a previous rumor, indicating that the iPhone SE 4 will boast an OLED panel. The shift away from LCD would unlock more vibrant colors, true black levels, and better contrast, contributing to a superior viewing experience. However, the budget smartphone is still expected to offer the same 60Hz refresh rate, as Apple reserves its 120Hz ProMotion technology for its high-end iPhones and iPads.

The report states, “Japan Display and Sharp had a combined share of 70% in iPhone displays about a decade ago.” Given that they supply Apple with LCD panels, though, the two companies will soon be replaced by BOE and LG Display, which currently produce screens for OLED iPhones.

Despite some Android phones, such as the Galaxy S, offering OLED displays since 2010, Apple didn’t make the switch until it debuted the iPhone X in 2017. It was around the same time Android OEMs started adopting OLED en masse.

By shifting the iPhone SE 4 to OLED in early 2025, no future iPhone should pack an LCD panel ever again. While the non-Pro iPhone 17 models are rumored to adopt the 120Hz refresh rate, it remains unclear when the tech overlord will expand its availability to SE iPhones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments