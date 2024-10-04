iPhone SE 4 will reportedly combine features from Apple’s past three flagships

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly pack Apple’s base A18 chip, which powers the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

The device could resemble an iPhone 14, featuring a notched 6.1-inch display and no physical Home button.

The upcoming iPhone SE’s front and rear cameras could be similar to those offered by the iPhone 15.

While the iPhone 16 series just launched a few weeks ago, many consumers are eyeing Apple’s next smartphone instead. The iPhone SE 4 could debut as soon as spring 2025, featuring a complete overhaul that addresses its predecessor’s most notable shortcomings. These could include a modern design that resembles an iPhone 14, 2024’s Apple A18 chipset, an in-house 5G modem, and iPhone 15 cameras.

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first to feature Apple’s own 5G chip, which may also handle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. This could contribute to energy efficiency, especially when the device is in low-power mode.

Otherwise, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly feature the base A18 processor available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. If so, the upcoming midrange iPhone would pack 8GB of RAM and support Apple Intelligence features.

In the camera department, the report states that Apple will borrow the iPhone 15’s 48MP wide camera and the 12MP front-facing one. The device likely won’t offer more than a single rear lens, but thanks to the upgraded resolution, it could unlock 2x “optical” zoom.

Beyond that, the iPhone SE 4 will likely look like an iPhone 14, particularly on the front side. The device is expected to boast a 6.1-inch display with a 1170-by-2532 pixel resolution, a notch to house Face ID sensors, thinner bezels, and no physical Home button. This would finally retire the prehistoric iPhone design and make the smartphone more appealing to a broader user base.

Based on the rumors, would you be interested in buying an iPhone SE 4? 190 votes Yes, Apple has finally addressed my hardware and software concerns. 35 % No, I prefer similarly-priced Android phones. 33 % No, I prefer flagship phones. 13 % I’m not sure yet. 19 %

