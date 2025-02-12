You'll have to wait a little longer for the most anticipated mid-ranger of the year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone SE 4 won’t launch this week, as previously speculated.

A new report suggests that the device could hit the shelves next week.

Apple allegedly also has a Vision Pro-related announcement in store and could launch the M4 MacBook Air within a few weeks.

Apple was expected to unveil the next iPhone SE model this week, but the company seems to have pushed the launch back by a few days. Contradicting his previous claim, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has now said that Apple will host product briefings for the iPhone SE 4 next week, and the device should hit the market subsequently.

Gurman maintains that Apple will make an announcement this week, but it won’t be for the iPhone SE 4, as previously speculated. Instead, it will allegedly be “a smaller announcement.” The mid-ranger is now expected to arrive next week following product briefing sessions with the media.

Apple is unlikely to host a full-blown media event for the iPhone SE 4, even though the device is rumored to be a massive upgrade over the outgoing model. Leaks suggest the device will feature an updated design resembling the iPhone 14 and pack Apple’s flagship A18 chip, a 48MP camera, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, and a USB-C port. It could also offer Face ID and Apple Intelligence support. We expect Apple to share all the details via a press release next week.

In addition to the iPhone SE 4 launch, Apple allegedly has something new in store for its mixed-reality headset. Gurman says the company has already started reaching out to the press about an upcoming Vision Pro-related announcement and might even launch the M4 MacBook Air within a few weeks.

