iPhone SE 4 could entice midrange Android users with these key upgrades

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly retire the outdated chassis in favor of a more modern body that resembles the iPhone 14.

The device could launch in early 2025, featuring a faster chipset that supports Apple Intelligence tools.

The $429 phone could appeal to midrange Android users as it probably won’t look like it has escaped from a bygone era.

For a long time, iPhones were perceived as luxury devices that didn’t cater to budget-conscious customers. This all changed when Apple debuted the iPhone SE, which typically offers a fast chip in a classic body for a more affordable price. However, due to its dated design and relatively small size, many platform-agnostic consumers still opt for budget Android phones, which tend to look better and pack more perks. To potentially win these users over, Apple will reportedly overhaul the iPhone SE 4 to offer a fresh design that better aligns with today’s smartphone standards.

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 4 is still on track for an early 2025 release. The device could potentially launch alongside a new iPad Air in the spring. Perhaps the most notable change to this upcoming budget-friendly phone will be its new body. It is rumored to resemble an iPhone 14, featuring a small notch, thinner bezels, and no physical Home button. This would completely retire the classic chassis first adopted by the iPhone 8.

Beyond cosmetics, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a faster chip compatible with Apple Intelligence. A safe guess would be Apple’s A18 chip, which powers the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. It’s also safe to assume that it’ll finally drop the Lightning port in favor of USB-C.

Given that the iPhone SE 3 performs exceptionally well compared to similarly priced Android phones, the sleeker design could be the missing ingredient in Apple’s recipe for success. The iPhone 14 looks relatively modern, and iOS 18 packs a ton of customizations that may attract Android users. Assuming the company doesn’t hike its price, the iPhone SE 4 could end up being the first of its kind to offer both an aesthetic look and one of the fastest mobile chipsets on the market.

Based on the rumors, would you be interested in buying an iPhone SE 4? 35 votes Yes, Apple has finally addressed my hardware and software concerns. 17 % No, I prefer similarly-priced Android phones. 43 % No, I prefer flagship phones. 17 % I’m not sure yet. 23 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments