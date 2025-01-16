iPhone SE 4 dummy units leak, and it's giving 'Apple x Nexus 5'

TL;DR A leaker has posted photos of iPhone SE 4 dummy models, revealing an all-new design that retires the classic chassis.

The displayed units feature white and black finishes, two standard options almost every iPhone model offers.

Due to the size and position of the rear camera lens, the phone arguably resembles an Applesque Google Nexus 5.

In around two months, Apple is expected to rival affordable Android phones by debuting a more refined SE iPhone model. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to retire the prehistoric exterior shell and support Apple Intelligence features for the first time. So, essentially, customers could be getting iPhone 16 brains in an iPhone 14 body for under $500. Corroborating previous rumors and potentially giving us the first unofficial look, a leaker has now posted iPhone SE 4 dummy unit photos.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has posted two images of alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy models. The first photo reveals the device’s backside, highlighting white and black colorways. Apple often opts for these two finishes when designing its iPhones, so they aren’t particularly surprising.

Towards the top left corner, the iPhone SE 4 dummy units show off a more prominent rear camera sensor, which aligns with the rumored 48MP upgrade. The lens’ size and position arguably resemble an Applesque Google Nexus 5, although the two phones’ build materials are entirely different.

Meanwhile, the second image unveils what could be the iPhone SE 4’s frame. It features the expected mute switch, volume buttons, and a physical SIM card slot. It also provides a glimpse at the front side, which, fortunately, offers no physical home button.

The iPhone SE 4 — or iPhone 16E — will likely launch in March and maintain a sub-$500 price. Beyond the refreshed design, it could pack the iPhone 16’s base A18 chipset, a USB-C charging port, enhanced camera features, an OLED panel, and more.

