This iPhone SE 4 display feature could be a double-edged sword for Android switchers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority iPhone 15

TL;DR A credible leak suggests the iPhone SE 4 will offer the Dynamic Island, not a notched display.

Mid-range Android phone users used to hole-punch screens may appreciate Face ID but not the cutout’s larger size.

Apple could release the iPhone SE 4 in March for under $500.

For months, the iPhone SE 4 had been rumored to resemble an iPhone 14, featuring a notched display — but this may not be the case. According to a fresh leak, Apple’s cheap smartphone may skip the notch and adopt the Dynamic Island instead. This could both entice and irritate undecided Android users considering a platform switch.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared what appears to be official visual assets for the unreleased iPhone SE 4, iPad Air M3, and iPad 11. Notably, the iPhone SE 4 in the image boasts the Dynamic Island display cutout rather than the previously rumored notch. As a result, the upcoming device could look more like an iPhone 15 than a 14.

Given that the next-gen iPhone SE could support Apple Intelligence perks, adopt a USB-C port, feature an edge-to-edge display, pack an iPhone 16 chip, and maintain a sub-$500 price, many budget-conscious Android users may consider switching. The device will almost objectively be more powerful and future-proof compared to similarly priced handsets from other brands.

Adding the Dynamic Island to the equation may be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the software/hardware hybrid houses unmatched Face ID sensors and offers handy shortcuts and real-time data. On the other hand, it’s significantly more prominent and distracting than the tiny hole punches typically integrated into lower-end Android phone displays.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone SE 4, iPad Air M3, and iPad 11 during a special media event in March. Alternatively, the company could reveal these products via press releases on its website.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments