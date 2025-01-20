iPhone SE 4 could cannibalize Apple's flagship sales with this rumored feature

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly support Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools, the ChatGPT integration, and Genmoji.

Apple’s AI suite is currently exclusive to its high-end devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 series.

The next-gen iPhone SE is rumored to launch before April for under $500.

Last year, Apple Intelligence debuted exclusively on the company’s flagship devices, providing eligible users with the ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Writing Tools, and more. Consequently, most iOS users are still missing out on the AI perks, as they require an iPhone 16 or 15 Pro model. Fortunately for those on a budget, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will reportedly support Apple Intelligence while sticking to an affordable price.

According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) will be the first of its kind to support Apple Intelligence tools. This suggests Apple will equip it with an A17 Pro or A18 chip and at least 8GB of RAM. Some bundled perks include Writing Tools for on-device text manipulation, Clean Up in Photos, ChatGPT integration with Siri and other parts of the system, image generation capabilities, notification summaries, and more.

Besides adopting the native AI solution, the report states that Apple Stores are starting to run out of iPhone SE 3 units. While the device is still available to order in the US for $429, the dwindling stock indicates an imminent refresh. Based on previous launches and leaks, a March announcement seems most plausible.

For those unfamiliar, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to introduce some major upgrades — beyond Apple Intelligence support. Some of the hardware boosts could include an edge-to-edge OLED panel, Face ID support, a 48MP rear camera, a new exterior shell, and more. As a result, the mid-range phone could see a slight price hike but is unlikely to exceed the $500 mark.

