iOS 18 brings Game Mode to iPhone, promises smoother gaming experience

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 is introducing Game Mode to iPhones.

Game Mode improves performance, reduces latency with accessories, and decreases background activity.

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced Game Mode for iPhone, a feature that it says will improve the gaming experience in iOS 18. This follows the introduction of Game Mode for Macs in macOS Sonoma in 2023.

According to Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, this Game Mode on iOS 18 will enhance performance by maximizing frame rates and reducing background activity when playing games on iPhone. This should free up some resources so that higher-end games can better utilize them. Game Mode should also improve the response time with AirPods and gaming controllers, reducing lag and giving you those milliseconds you need.

This should place Apple in a better position for gamers, as most iPhones are actually pretty capable devices that can play any high-end titles — including a growing number of console ports for AAA games, like some Resident Evil titles. It must be noted, though, that Apple is playing catch-up here, as gaming modes have been available for years, mostly coming from gaming-focused smartphones. Android 12 also introduced Game Mode APIs with Android 12, along with Game Dashboard.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments