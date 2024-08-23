Want to delete the App Store? Apple will soon let you delete core apps, and change its defaults

Apple

TL;DR Apple will soon roll out new default app selection options for iOS and iPadOS.

Initially, this will include phone calls, messaging, keyboards, call spam filters, and password manager. You’ll also be able to delete certain Apple apps including Safari and te App Store.

This only the beginning, as next year the company also intends to add navigation and translation app defaults as well.

The walls around Apple’s walled garden continue to slowly crumble as it introduces features that were once practically taboo for the company, largely due to new regulations in the European Union. Some of these changes, like the addition of a USB-C port, have affected the iPhone series globally, but not all changes have been rolled out worldwide. Earlier this year, Apple updated iOS to allow users in the EU to change their default email and browser apps, and shortly thereafter, it began opening its platform to third-party app stores. Today, Apple announced (via The Verge) it is expanding these controls even further.

By the end of the year, iOS and iPadOS will allow you to set default apps for phone calls, messaging, keyboards, call spam filters, and even password managers. In the EU, there will also be options to delete apps like the App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari. The only apps you won’t be able to delete are the Settings and Phone apps.

Apple is also making a slight change to the browser choice screen in the EU. After the next update, if Safari is set as your default browser, Apple will require you to scroll through the entire list of alternative browsers on the first launch even if you’re already seen this browser choice screen before. This ensures that users take a closer look at their options, as well as informs them about any options that might have changed.

The new screen also includes additional information about third-party browsers that weren’t available in the earlier iteration of the Browser Choice screen. Developers will be especially happy to learn Apple will soon send them more data around the choice screen so the companies can track their performance and make improvements accordingly.

All of this marks a significant (albiet somewhat forced) shift for Apple. It’s also just the beginning, as Apple plans to introduce even more customizable default settings in the spring of 2025, including options for navigation and translation apps.

While all these changes are great, keep in mind they only apply in the EU and will likely remain that way unless the US government considers a similar crackdown or consumer demand drives them to make the change. Still, baby steps right?

