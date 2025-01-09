It just works (not): iPhone alarms have been going off at the wrong time for years!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Users on online forums have been complaining about iPhone alarms going off at the wrong time for years.

Recent reports suggest that the latest iOS 18.2.1 update still hasn’t addressed this significant problem.

The bug’s consequences can be drastic, as some users have reportedly missed important events, like exams.

Despite Apple providing iPhone users with relatively frequent software updates, a particular bug has managed to persist over the years. Numerous online reports reveal iPhone alarms have been going off at the wrong time, even when running the latest iOS 18 update.

Per a fresh Reddit post, iPhone users have been suffering from a severe bug that delays their alarms — sometimes by multiple hours. Based on the comments, the issue still occurs on the latest iOS 18.2.1 version, which Apple released to the public earlier this week. Similar complaints have been made throughout the previous years, indicating that the bug is at least five years old.

Given that millions of people rely on iPhone alarms every day to wake up for work or school, the bug’s implications can be catastrophic. For example, a commenter mentioned missing a critical exam and decided to opt for a physical clock to avoid future occurrences. Similarly, other Redditors missed scheduled tasks in the built-in Reminders app, suggesting that the issue isn’t limited to Apple Clock.

While the few Android Authority staff actively using iPhones haven’t experienced this bug, the volume of online reports indicates it’s somewhat widespread. Currently, there doesn’t seem to be a known workaround that ensures your iPhone alarms won’t go off at the wrong time. If you’re concerned about it potentially impacting you, consider using a dedicated clock or an Android phone as an alternative.

We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

Have you ever faced an issue with alarms on your iPhone? 27 votes Yes, all the time. 15 % Yes, but very rarely. 19 % No, not at all. 67 %

